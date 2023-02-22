Uttar Pradesh life convict on the run since 2012 held in Thane district

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 February,2023 05:41 PM IST  |  Thane
Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A lifer on the run since 2012 was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district in an operation by the local cops and Lucknow police, an official said on Wednesday.


The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the absconding murder convict Mohammad Danish Arif Shaikh (42), said Senior Inspector Dileep Patil of the Thane crime branch.



Shaikh, a resident of Azamgarh in UP, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in 2006. While the high court upheld the sentence in 2012, he went into hiding, said the official. In 2020, the Supreme Court also ruled against Shaikh.


Acting on a piece of information, the Lucknow police coordinated with the Thane city police to arrest Shaikh from Mumbra on Tuesday, said the official.

To evade police action, Shaikh changed his name to Mohammad Mustakin Abdul Khalik and kept changing locations. Before his arrests, he had stayed in places like Aligarh and Kolkata, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

