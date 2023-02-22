Breaking News
Thane: Couple booked for cheating tour agent of Rs 13.15 lakh

Updated on: 22 February,2023 04:34 PM IST  |  Thane
The complainant told the police that he had got in touch with accused Ashish and Sapna Dhawale, who operated a tour and travel company in Kalyan, to book a trip to Dubai for 18 people

Representative Image


Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating a tour agent of Rs 13.15 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. No arrests have been made yet, he said.


The complainant told the police that he had got in touch with accused Ashish and Sapna Dhawale, who operated a tour and travel company in Kalyan, to book a trip to Dubai for 18 people.



The complainant paid Rs 13.15 lakh to the couple in November 2022 for tickets and visas of his clients, said the official from Khadakpada police station in Kalyan.


The couple kept changing the tour date on some pretext or the other before switching off their mobile phones, said the official.

After all his efforts to get a refund failed, the complainant approached the police on Tuesday following which the couple was booked for cheating, said the official, adding that the accused have gone into hiding. 

