Mumbai: Event management professional fakes robbery of Rs 44 lakhs, held

According to the police, on February 23, the event management professional who has been identified as Amir Vohra had reached out to the Agripada Police and filed a complaint that he was allegedly robbed for lakhs of rupees by two men who posed as police officials

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 30-year-old man, an event management professional was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly faking a robbery of Rs 44.07 lakh that was sent to him by his mother-in-law to fund him in buying a house, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, on February 23, the event management professional who has been identified as Amir Vohra had reached out to the Agripada Police and filed a complaint that he was allegedly robbed for lakhs of rupees by two men who posed as police officials.

In his complaint, Amir, a resident of Lokhandwala in Andheri West, told the police that on February 22, at around 7:30pm he was was returning back home in his car from south Mumbai when the incident took place, the police said.

"He told the police that he had reached Byculla when two men on a bike asked him to stop his car," an official said.

The police said that he told the cops that the two unknown men asked for the documents of his car and on pretext of checking the documents they took the cash that was kept in the car.

Also read: Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor daughter

He told the police that the money was sent by his mother-in-law from Dubai, United Arab Emirates to fund him in buying a house. He said that the money was sent through an Angadiya, the police said.

The investigators began probing the matter and checked multiple CCTV camera footages to find evidences. The police also began to gather technical clues to verify the facts of the case. But, when the officials were unable to find concrete proofs to support the claims in the complaint. The police questioned Amir and after sustained interrogations, he confessed of allegedly faking the robbery, the police said.

The official added, "The team of police officials from Agripada Police have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC and have made a total recovery of the money within 24 hours of registering the offence."