Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist

Environmentalist red-flags dumping activities at green spot, seeks action against culprits

A mountain of debris at Aarey forest

A city-based environmentalist has alleged that massive dumping of debris is happening in the forest of Aarey next to the Mithi river. He stated that almost a thousand truckloads of debris have been dumped at the site, killing trees.

On April 28, Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti wrote to the secretary of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), principal secretary of the state environment department, Maharashtra; collector of Mumbai Suburban; secretary of the BMC’s gardens department, secretary of the urban development department and round officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Bureau complaining about the same.

The letter read, “This is to highlight the massive dumping of debris that has happened and is happening in the forest of Aarey next to the Mithi river. Almost a thousand truckloads of debris have been dumped in the forests, killing the trees.”

He has stated that the heaps are about 70-80 feet high and during the monsoon, they will wash into the river and pollute it. “Many trees are already buried under debris and the few remaining tall ones are standing amidst shoulder-high debris. Aarey is not a site for dumping debris and this was submitted before the honourable Supreme Court by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). We urge you to stop the dumping immediately, restore the forest and protect the river,” the letter read.

The environmentalist has also demanded action against those who have permitted and engaged in the destructive activity. Videos of the alleged destruction were also attached to help the authorities understand the gravity of the situation.

