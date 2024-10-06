Several events were held on Sunday in London, Berlin, Paris and Rome on the eve of the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks

People hold Israeli flags during a march to pay tribute to the victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks in Paris, on Sunday, October 6. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Supporters of Israel, Palestine rally across globe on eve of anniversary of October 7 Hamas attacks x 00:00

Crowds participated in pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and memorial events across the world on Sunday, October 6, marking the eve of the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, news agency AP reported. The events followed massive rallies that occurred on Saturday, October 5, in several European cities, including London, Berlin, Paris, and Rome, with more events scheduled throughout the week, peaking on Monday, the anniversary date.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Australia, thousands of people protested in support of Palestinians and Lebanon in various cities, while a pro-Israeli rally also took place in Melbourne to pay respects to the victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks, AP reported. Samantha Gazal, attending the rally in Sydney, said, “I can't believe our government is giving impunity to a violent extremist nation and has done nothing. We're watching the violence play out on livestream, and they're doing nothing.”

In Melbourne, the supporters of Israel held up posters of the missing Israeli hostages. Jeremy Wenstein, one of the demonstrators, stated, “We feel like we didn't do anything to deserve this. We're just supporting our brothers and sisters who are fighting a war that they didn't invite.”

At a rally in Berlin, hundreds of pro-Israeli demonstrators marched near the Brandenburg Gate, holding a banner that read “Against all antisemitism,” accompanied by a police escort. With Israeli flags waving overhead, Jewish leaders led a song about “shalom (peace)" while marchers chanted “Free Gaza from Hamas!” and “Bring them home,” referring to hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. Some attendees held photos of hostages, with several women’s images marked “Kidnapped” in German, AP reported.

Memorial events organised by the Jewish community for those killed in the October 7 Hamas attacks, along with prayers for the captives, were also planned in Paris and London on Sunday afternoon. Security forces in several countries warned of heightened alert levels in major cities owing to concerns that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could inspire new terror attacks in Europe or lead to violent protests.

On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her “full solidarity” with the police, a day after security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent demonstrators in Rome. She condemned the clashes between some pro-Palestinian demonstrators and law enforcement agencies, stating it was “intolerable that dozens of officers are injured during a demonstration.” Local media reported that 30 police officers and four protesters were hurt in the clashes during a pro-Palestinian march in Rome on Saturday. In Rome's central Piazzale Ostiense, hooded protesters threw stones, bottles, and even a street sign at the police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas.

1,200 Israelis, 41,000 Palestinians killed

Pope Francis, during his Sunday Angelus prayer from the Vatican, issued a new appeal for peace “on every front” and urged his audience not to forget the many hostages still held in Gaza, asking for “their immediate liberation.” The pope called for a day of prayer and fasting on Monday, the first anniversary of the attack.

On October 7 last year, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis, taking 250 hostages, and igniting a war that devastated much of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Since then, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between fighters and civilians, noting that over half were women and children. Nearly 100 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than 70 believed to be alive. The region is on edge, with Israelis facing attacks from missiles launched by Iran and Hezbollah, explosive drones from Yemen, and various acts of violence, as tensions continue to escalate.

In late September, Israel shifted some of its focus to Hezbollah, which holds significant power in southern Lebanon and other areas of the country, conducting attacks against the militants through airstrikes, exploding drones, and incursions into Lebanon.

(With AP inputs)