Updated on: 07 October,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Karachi
mid-day online correspondent |

Karachi Police and provincial government authorities verified that a tanker detonated near Pakistan's busiest airport

Security officials examine at the site of an explosion which occured near Karachi airport/ AFP

Massive explosion outside Karachi airport kills 2 Chinese workers and injures others
A massive explosion at Karachi Airport in Pakistan killed two Chinese labourers and injured at least eight others, according to officials from both countries. Police and provincial government authorities verified that a tanker detonated near Pakistan's busiest airport reported the Associated Press.


According to the Chinese Embassy, a convoy transporting officials from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was assaulted at 11 pm, resulting in fatalities and additional injuries to Chinese and Pakistani people, the news agency report further stated. 


Per the AP report, Provincial Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan told local media that the blast looked to be aimed at foreigners. There are thousands of Chinese labourers in Pakistan, many of them are participating in the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which connects South and Central Asia with China.


Videos from the site showed flames consuming vehicles and dense smoke billowing into the air. A substantial military presence has been deployed to secure the cordoned-off area.

The Chinese Embassy labelled the explosion as a "terrorist attack" and said China is working with Pakistan to manage the situation. It called for a thorough investigation to bring the criminals to justice and encouraged Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be cautious, the AP report further stated. 

Deputy Inspector General Azfar Mahesar said that the explosion appeared to have originated aboard an oil ship. He also stated that the inquiry into the cause and nature of the event is underway. Police officers were among those injured.

"We are determining the nature and reasons for the blast. It takes time. Police officers were among the injured," he said per the news agency report.

Rahat Hussain, an employee of the civil aviation department, stated that the bomb was so powerful it shook the airport buildings.

