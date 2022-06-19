Top seed Daniil Medvedev beats Oscar Otte to reach Halle final

“It was hot [32 Celsius] , tough conditions,” said Medvedev. “After he served for the set, I improved in the tiebreaker and into the second set; I put pressure on him. “Reaching the final is not everything, I want to show my best tennis and win the title”

Daniil Medvedev returns to Oscar Otte during the semi-final in Halle, Germany, on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Daniil Medvedev dashed the dreams of Germany’s Oscar Otte of winning a title on home soil as the world number one beat him 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the Halle grass court event.

Medvedev will play the winner of the match between mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios and fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. The top seed needed 65 minutes to win the opening set, helped as his opponent double-faulted on a set point. Medvedev sealed victory on his first match point after 96 minutes, delivering his eighth ace.

Also Read: French Open champion and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal awaits first child with wife Mery Perello

“It was hot [32 Celsius] , tough conditions,” said Medvedev. “After he served for the set, I improved in the tiebreaker and into the second set; I put pressure on him. “Reaching the final is not everything, I want to show my best tennis and win the title.”

Medvedev is seeking his first trophy since ending Novak Djokovic’s chances for a calendar-year Grand Slam last September with victory in the US Open final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever