Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Osaka, 24, was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine

Naomi Osaka. Pic/ AFP

Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday with an Achilles injury. “My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” the four-time Grand Slam winner tweeted.

Also Read: Top seed Daniil Medvedev beats Oscar Otte to reach Halle final

Osaka, 24, was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever