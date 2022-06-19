Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP

Osaka, 24, was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine

Naomi Osaka. Pic/ AFP


Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday with an Achilles injury. “My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” the four-time Grand Slam winner tweeted.

Osaka, 24, was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.


