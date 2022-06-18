Rafael Nadal: There’s a chance I will be fit for Wimbledon

Nadal said injections meant his left foot felt “asleep” during the French Open final on June 5—he still beat Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon, but his final decision rests on how his troublesome left foot feels after training in London next week.

“My intention is to play at Wimbledon,” Nadal said at a press conference in Mallorca. “The treatment and the last week of training tells me there is a chance. I will travel to London on Monday, play an exhibition at Hurlingham and do a week of training to see if it’s possible.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen dejected by FIA intervention over ‘porpoising’

Nadal said injections meant his left foot felt “asleep” during the French Open final on June 5—he still beat Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Nadal, who confirmed he was going to be a father for the first time, travelled to Barcelona last week to begin “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation”, a treatment aimed at reducing nerve pain. Nadal’s spokesperson said the treatment would leave the nerves in his foot “temporarily numb”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever