Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rafael Nadal Theres a chance I will be fit for Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal: There’s a chance I will be fit for Wimbledon

Updated on: 18 June,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Spain
AFP |

Top

Nadal said injections meant his left foot felt “asleep” during the French Open final on June 5—he still beat Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal: There’s a chance I will be fit for Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal


Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon, but his final decision rests on how his troublesome left foot feels after training in London next week. 

“My intention is to play at Wimbledon,” Nadal said at a press conference in Mallorca. “The treatment and the last week of training tells me there is a chance. I will travel to London on Monday, play an exhibition at Hurlingham and do a week of training to see if it’s possible.”




Also Read: Max Verstappen dejected by FIA intervention over ‘porpoising’


Nadal said injections meant his left foot felt “asleep” during the French Open final on June 5—he still beat Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Nadal, who confirmed he was going to be a father for the first time, travelled to Barcelona last week to begin “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation”, a treatment aimed at reducing nerve pain. Nadal’s spokesperson said the treatment would leave the nerves in his foot “temporarily numb”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rafael nadal wimbledon French Open sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK