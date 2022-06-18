Max Verstappen dejected by FIA intervention over ‘porpoising’

World champion Max Verstappen led the way as drivers and teams reaction to the idea of a potential rule-change was widely, but not entirely, rejected

World champion Max Verstappen on Friday said a mid-season intervention on safety grounds to solve Formula One’s ‘porpoising’ problems was “a bit of a shame.”

The Red Bull driver led the way as drivers and teams reaction to the idea of a potential rule-change was widely, but not entirely, rejected. The sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), on Thursday announced it was intervening with a series of steps on medical grounds to prevent or eliminate ‘porpoising’ and excessive bouncing after several drivers complained bitterly after recent races.

“I think it’s a bit disappointing that again there is a rule change mid-season, I would say,” said the 24-year-old Dutchman.

“It’s not about affecting us more or less than other teams, but it shouldn’t be that one team is complaining a lot and suddenly then they change the ‘regs’ around it. I think there are a lot of teams that actually did an amazing job to not have these kind of issues, so it is possible to drive around it.”

