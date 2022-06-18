1st ODI: England hit record 498-4 vs Netherlands

Eoin Morgan’s side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series

Jos Buttler celebrates his 100 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

England hit a world record ODI score of 498-4 against The Netherlands here on Friday, with three men scoring centuries in the run blitz. Eoin Morgan’s side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.

Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls—missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball—while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures. Liam Livingstone, batting at No.6, made the fastest 50 in England’s ODI history off just 17 balls—the joint second-fastest of all-time.

