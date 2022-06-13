Tennis legend Roger Federer eyes return to ATP circuit next season

Federer, who will be 41 in August, has not played since a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon almost a year ago and his latest knee surgery was his third in 18 months

Roger Federer. Pic/AP, PTI

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said he hopes to recover from his latest knee surgery and get back on the ATP circuit next season.

“How, why and to do what, I don’t yet know, but that would be the idea,” the 20-time Grand Slam title winner and former World No.1 told Swiss daily Tagesanzeiger in an interview published on Sunday.

Federer, who will be 41 in August, has not played since a quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon almost a year ago and his latest knee surgery was his third in 18 months. “I myself am curious to see what will follow,” he said.

