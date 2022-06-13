World No. 205 Tim Van Rijthoven stuns Daniil Medvedev for Dutch title

The 25-year-old Dutchhman, ranked 205th in the world, took 1hr 5min to crush the Russian who, despite the loss, will return to No.1 in ATP rankings on Monday in place of Novak Djokovic

Tim van Rijthoven celebrates his win yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Tim van Rijthoven made the most of a rare main tour berth as he claimed a first title by sweeping aside Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the grass court tournament here. The 25-year-old Dutchhman, ranked 205th in the world, took 1hr 5min to crush the Russian who, despite the loss, will return to No.1 in ATP rankings on Monday in place of Novak Djokovic.



Daniil Medvedev

Van Rijthoven, who was invited into the Dutch event as a wild card, had spent this season, like most of his career, on the second tier Challenger Tour.

“This is new for me, it’s going to take some time getting used to,” said Van Rijthoven, who had not won a tour-level match prior to this week, in his on-court interview.

“What a dream this week. I would like to thank my team for staying humble this week, doing the normal things, not making this thing any bigger than it was.”

