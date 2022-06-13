Stuttgart tournament bosses regret racial abuse of Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios was insulted mid-way through what turned into a 6-7 (5/7), 2-6 loss to three-time Grand Slam winner Murray on Saturday

The Stuttgart ATP event on Sunday issued an apology to World No.78 Nick Kyrgios after an ugly racial incident during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray. Kyrgios was insulted mid-way through what turned into a 6-7 (5/7), 2-6 loss to three-time Grand Slam winner Murray on Saturday.

Kyrgios was penalised a point and then a game for unsportsmanlike conduct early in the second set, smashing a racquet before an angry exchange with a group in the crowd. The 27-year-old Australian said he had been the victim of racism.

“When is this going to stop? Dealing with racist slurs from the crowd?” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. “I understand that my behaviour isn’t the best all the time, but ‘you little black sheep’ ‘shut up and play’— little comments like this are not acceptable. “When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up.”

Tournament bosses expressed their regrets. “We have expressed our regret to Nick Kyrgios and his team at what has happened and have assured him that we do not accept such behavior,” a statement read.

