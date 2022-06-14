Breaking News
Daniil Medvedev is new No.1, Novak Djokovic slips to third in ATP tennis rankings

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  London
Medvedev, 26, who was surprisingly beaten by Tim van Rijthoven in the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday, briefly occupied the number one spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March

Daniil Medvedev. Pic/AFP


Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, ahead of Alexander Zverev, with Novak Djokovic slipping out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years. 

Medvedev, 26, who was surprisingly beaten by Tim van Rijthoven in the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday, briefly occupied the number one spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March. But with Djokovic losing in the quarter-finals at the French Open, where he was defending champion, the door opened for Medvedev to rise again.


