‘I almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony,' says former Australian tennis ace Jelena Dokic

Jelena Dokic

Former Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic revealed on Monday that she came close to taking her own life just a few weeks ago.

Dokic, 39, who rose to a career-high world ranking of four in 2002, wrote a lengthy and heartfelt message on Instagram along with a picture of herself in tears.

Dokic, who sprang to prominence at Wimbledon in 1999 when she stunned World No.1 Martina Hingis in the first round, said she has been suffering with mental illness and nearly resorted to suicide on April 28. “I almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony and took my own life. Will never forget the day,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Everything is blurry. Everything is dark. No tone, no picture, nothing makes sense... just tears, sadness, depression, anxiety and pain.The last six months have been tough. It’s been constant crying everywhere. Will never forget the day, I just wanted the pain and the suffering to stop. I pulled myself off the edge, don’t even know how I managed to do it,” she added.

Dokic won six WTA singles titles during her career and reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2000. But she struggled for years to escape the influence of her volatile father, Damir, tumbling down the rankings into the 600s during her well-documented split from him.

The family rift followed a series of bizarre episodes including Damir being banned from the All England Club at Wimbledon and at one point claiming his daughter had been kidnapped.

Dokic, who has worked as a TV commentator since retirement, is now encouraging others struggling with their mental health to seek assistance.

