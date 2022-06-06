No expectations at Wimbledon, says Swiatek

The World No.1 cruised past teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday’s final at Roland Garros to win her sixth successive tournament this year, including four WTA 1,000 titles and one major

Iga Swiatek with the French Open trophy yesterday. Pic/AFP

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.

“I don’t know about that yet. But I would like to add like one or two. But honestly, grass is always tricky. I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It’s something kind of refreshing.”

