Common Mistakes to Avoid While Using Cash Vouchers

Even today, with the increasing number of digital transactions, cash vouchers are still an important tool in financial transactions.

They play a crucial role in maintaining accurate financial records and ensuring accountability. Therefore, creating accurate and error-free cash vouchers is important for any organisation. This article outlines common mistakes people make while using cash vouchers and tips to avoid them.

Cash Vouchers & their Importance

Cash vouchers are typically used by organisations to record payments made in cash. It indicates the amount spent on a purchase or paid to a particular person or company. They are typically used to make payments for small purchases, refreshments, conveyance, reimbursements, etc.

Cash voucher contain details like the date, cash amount, payee or expense details, and authorised signature. Cash vouchers play an essential role in keeping track of all petty cash transactions and also help in maintaining accurate financial records. Further, they help in preventing the misuse of funds and to create a clear audit report of all cash transactions.

While traditional cash vouchers are hand-written, companies today use various billing software to generate cash vouchers. Whichever method, the cash vouchers must be handled by the right person who would record the transactions accurately without any mishandling.

Here are some common mistakes people tend to make while creating or using a cash receipt voucher.

Common Mistakes With Cash Vouchers

Not Filling Complete Details

In some organisations, issuing cash vouchers is a regular and repetitive process. As a result, people may not take the task seriously and tend to skip the details while filling out the form. It may not be an immediate problem, but it becomes difficult at the time of the audit. Hence, make sure to enter all details on the cash voucher. If you’re finding it difficult to manually enter the same data every day, use online tools to create cash vouchers and use the prints whenever necessary.

Misplacing the Cash Receipts

If your company uses paper-based cash vouchers, there are more chances of misplacing or losing them. Either switch to digital records or file and store the vouchers safely. Missing even a single cash voucher might lead to untallied accounts.

Not Having Approval Procedure

If your organisation uses cash vouchers, there must be a standard operating procedure in place to avoid discrepancies. For example, you can allow all your staff to create cash vouchers for any business expense. However, the voucher should get approved by an authorised person before the cash goes out. Following such methods prevents misuse of funds, unauthorised spending and other unpleasant situations regarding cash usage.

Incorrect Entry

For both manual and system-generated cash vouchers, entering the correct amount is quite crucial. Entering the wrong amount may not be intentional but might result from incorrect calculations, typing errors, hasty procedures, etc. Hence inform the authorised person to double-check every voucher before approving it. You can also include the ‘In Words’ column in the cash receipt to avoid incorrect entries.

The same diligence is also required when entering the date on the voucher. Again, incorrect date entries might lead to confusion while checking the accounts.

Not Using Standard Cash Vouchers

Entry-level staff in your organisation may tend to use non-standard cash vouchers to request petty expenses. They might use a blank paper or some other voucher to get the amount. Do not encourage such practices and devise an easy process for them. Employees who need help filling out the cash request form can get assistance from their superiors, or the approver himself can record the details and release the cash.

Using for Personal Purpose

Sometimes employees might mistake the benefits provided by the company and use cash vouchers for expenses unrelated to the business. Having the approval mechanism helps in this kind of scenario as well. Also, educate the staff in detail about the fair use of cash vouchers.

Avoiding these common mistakes when using cash vouchers is crucial to maintaining accurate financial records and avoiding potential legal or tax issues. Therefore, it's essential to establish clear procedures and train staff to use cash vouchers correctly.