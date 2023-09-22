"COVID-19 Accelerates the Adoption of Automation - Highlights from Kewal Kishan's Summit Presentation"

COVID-19 Accelerates the Adoption of Automation Highlights from Kewal Kishans Summit Presentation

Kewal Kishan,Business Automation Summit

New Delhi (India), September 21: The highly anticipated Business Automation Summit took place on September 15th and 16th at the Lemon Tree in sector 60, Gurgaon. The event proved to be a pivotal gathering for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who delved into the latest advancements in Business Automation & WhatsApp Tools and Systems.

Keynote speakers at the summit included the esteemed Kewal Kishan, renowned as the world's number 1 Business Automation Coach, and Vikas Kuthiala, a distinguished Investor who brought invaluable insights to the event.

Topics Covered:

The summit featured a comprehensive range of topics designed to empower attendees with actionable strategies for business growth and efficiency. Some of the highlights included:

Freedom from Firefighting: Strategies to overcome operational challenges and streamline processes.

WhatsApp Chatbots & WhatsApp Commerce: Leveraging messaging platforms for enhanced customer engagement and sales.

Business Growth Mindset: Cultivating a mindset geared towards continuous innovation and success in the business world.

10X Lead Generation using AI & Automation: Harnessing the power of AI for exponential lead generation.

Team Building Mastery: Building the right team to grow your business 10X

10X Sales & Profits using Automation: Optimizing sales processes for maximum profitability.

Benefits for Attendees:

Participants could look forward to networking opportunities with industry peers, gaining invaluable knowledge about new AI tools, and understanding the transformative potential of business automation.

Emerging Trends and Technologies:

The summit showcased the latest trends and technologies in business automation, including WhatsApp Chatbots, CRM, AI, ChatGPT, and more.

Impact of COVID-19 on Business Automation:

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of business operations underwent a seismic shift. Automation emerged as an imperative, enabling businesses to adapt and thrive in the new normal. Business owners increasingly recognized the pivotal role of systems and automation in sustaining and elevating their operations.

Interactive Workshops and Networking Opportunities:

The summit offered interactive workshops, engaging activities, and ample networking opportunities. Attendees had the chance to connect with industry peers during breaks, as well as during the cocktail and dinner sessions and more than 500 hundred people's has been participated in this summit.

For further information and registration details, please visit https://www.automatebusiness.com/

About Business Automation Summit:

The Business Automation Summit is a premier event dedicated to exploring the latest advancements in Business AI and Automation Tools and Systems. With a lineup of distinguished speakers and a dynamic agenda, the summit inspired and equipped attendees with the knowledge and tools to drive business success.