Full Quick Luck Synthetic Urine Review & Guide On How To Use Quick Luck

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to use Quick Luck to pass a drug test. It’s a full Quick Luck synthetic urine review, with details on its composition, how to use it to pass a drug test, and how it stands up against the top competitor products.

Plus, I’ll explain the levels of scrutiny a fake sample will go through so that you can see what’s needed to use fake urine to pass a drug test.

All that, plus I’ll tell you where to buy Quick Fix and how to avoid getting scammed.

What Exactly Is Quick Luck

There’s no doubt about this statement, Quick Luck is the best synthetic urine on the market right now. The Quick Luck premium kit is expensive though.ir costs $100, USD 15 more than the next best, and more than double the price of the best budget brand.

But what you are getting is simply the best chance of passing a drug test using fake urine . Quick Luck is made by Clear Choice, who also makes Sub Solution. Quick Luck is a development of Sub Solution.

Clear Choice also makes Rescue Cleanse, the best detox drink on the market. So this is a product with pedigree. These are the characteristics of Quick Luck that make it stand out from every other fake urine product:

1. 14 chemicals found in human urine

2. Contains urea, uric acid, and correct levels of creatinine

3. Ph and specific gravity levels bounce within human urine ranges

4. Looks, froths, and even smells like human urine

5. Comes with a pair of high-quality heatpads

6. Comes with the game-changing heat activator powder

This Is The Scrutiny A Fake Urine Sample Has To Pass

Whether you submit real urine or a fake sample, these are the levels of scrutiny that it will pass through to get either positive or negative results, or to be rejected at some stage of the process:

1. When you hand your sample over, within two minutes it has to be checked to ensure it’s within the correct temperature range for human urine. Unless it’s a well-prepared fake sample, then obviously this simple check rules out a lot of people trying to cheat the system. Your sample has to be between 90°F and 100°F to be valid.

2. If it’s a valid temperature, it will then be tested against a panel kit for validity. The validity checks look for the correct pH range, correct specific gravity range, correct proportion of creatinine, occasionally for the presence of uric acid and urea, and also the presence of adulterants such as nitrates.

3. If it passes steps one and two, then the sample goes through an immunoassay test. This is usually a physical check against a panel test kit for the substances the test has been commissioned to look for. So, for a standard five panel test, it will look for the presence of marijuana, opiates, cocaine, PCP, and amphetamines.

4. The final step, that even the Quick Luck premium kit will fail, is a full gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis. This is very rare, and only if it fails earlier steps (and often not even then). It’s expensive and rarely done for standard testing though.

How Complex Is Quick Luck?

So, to successfully jump all those hurdles, Quick Luck has got to be not only complex, but it has to pass visual scrutiny and be submitted within the correct temperature range.

Overall, these are the characteristics of Quick Luck:

1. 14 chemicals found in real human urine

2. Contains urea, uric acid, and creatinine

3. Balanced for ph. and specific gravity

4. Looks, smells, and even froths like human urine

5. Comes with two good quality heatpads

6. Comes with incredible heat activator powder

Put all that together, and you have the most complex fake urine on the market, mixed with its ability to pass visual scrutiny (and even occasionally smelling it), along with the ultimate system for keeping it within the correct temperature range.

Quick Luck Vs Sub Solution

Sub Solution is the most popular brand of fake urine right now and has been for several years without equal. Sub Solution has a blend of complexity, visual confirmation, and the ability to use the heat activator powder, which has made it unbeatable.

But, a few years back, Clear Choice created a second product called Quick Luck. It’s designed to be a step up in terms of usability. The difference is that Quick Luck is premixed. Therefore, you don’t need to mix it with filtered water before you can warm it up.

Also, you do get a pair of heatpads with the Quick Luck premium fake urine kit. Not necessary, but they give you even closer control over the temperature. So either will pass the three levels of scrutiny I’ve talked about, but Quick Luck is better to prepare quickly. That makes it far more usable for short notice, or on-the-job drug testing.

Quick Luck Vs Quick Fix (Best Budget Brand Of Fake Urine)

Quick Fix has been around for 25 years. Currently, formula 6.3, it’s very basic, but it will still pass a drug test as long as there’s no additional scrutiny. It contains urea, uric acid, and creatinine. It looks like urine, but doesn’t froth or smell like it. It comes with a heatpad.

So Quick Fix is okay and will pass normal scrutiny both visually and during analysis. However, it’s not going to pass a close-up level of scrutiny.

Quick Luck is almost guaranteed to pass any level of scrutiny at the lab, while Quick Fix won’t. If you don’t care that much, or you don’t have much money, or you know it’s a basic pre-employment drug test, then Quick Fix will do.

But, for an important drug test, you’ll want to trade up to Sub Solution or Quick Luck to stand the best chance of passing.

Instructions On How To Use Quick Luck To Pass A Drug Test

Now you understand the complexity of the Quick Luck kit and what it’s up against with modern drug testing, let’s talk you through the instructions to use Clear Choice Quick Luck to pass a drug test:

A. There’s absolutely no need to preheat the sample. You can if you want, and you can even use the heatpads to then maintain the temperature. You’d do this if you wanted to ensure that you needed less heat activator powder and that the temperature was closer to where you needed it to be. If you live somewhere very cold, then this could be a good strategy. But most of the time, it’s simply not needed.

B. So, for most people, the first step of the instructions for using Quick Luck is simply to stash the premixed fake urine into your underwear, so that it won’t be found. Wear baggy jogging bottoms to disguise this fact further, and be assured if it’s an unsupervised test you won’t be intimately searched.

C. On arrival, just before you enter the building, you’re going to heat the sample up to be within the correct temperature range of between 90°F and 100°F. Shake the heat activator powder, then tap in about one third of it and shake until dissolved. Carefully watch the temperature strip to ensure that it doesn’t go over the maximum 100°F. Add a little more if needed, and get it as close to 100°F as possible, but without going over.

Can Quick Luck Fail?

Quick Luck can certainly fail. Any fake urine will fail a gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis. But these are very rare because they are expensive. Usually, it won’t get that far.

Quick Luck has the best heat maintenance method in the heat activator powder, which is also a true Sub Solution. As long as you use that correctly, you remove the main reason why people fail drug tests using fake samples.

Overall, Quick Luck is your best chance of passing a drug test using any avoidance method.

Will Quick Luck Pass A LabCorp Or Quest Diagnostics Drug Test?

LabCorp and Quest diagnostics are seen as the most advanced drug testing labs in the USA. They certainly do the most tests. As I’ve just said, Quick Luck is the most complex formula, with the best heating method available as well.

As long as you submit it within the correct temperature range, and as long as there isn’t any suspicion around the sample that means that they put it through deep analysis, then it will pass a LabCorp or Quest test.

Where To Buy Clear Choice Quick Luck

Let’s finish this Quick Luck synthetic urine review by telling you where to buy it. Now you know how to use Quick Luck successfully, and it’s all about the heat activator powder, all you need to do is make the decision to get your hands on it and have it ready.

Sub Solution and Quick Luck can be bought from the Clear Choice web store at Test Negative.

Don’t buy it from anywhere else, because there are no other real places to buy it from. You will probably be buying a fake. Buy it directly from Clear Choice to get the best price and quality.