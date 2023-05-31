How to Create a Peptide Protocol

We all know by now that Peptides can help you build muscle, lose fat, improve your overall health, and a host of other things.

But designing a protocol is a lot harder than it seems, and it already seems like a pain in the injection site… So, how does one even go about doing that?

Step 1: Decide your Goals

Before we even decide what you’d like to take, we need to understand what our objectives are. You never match your compounds to your training, only the other way around. Typically, we have five sets of goals when it comes to athletes or fit individuals:

When looking at your goals try to identify one at a time. Throwing the kitchen sink at a host of problems won’t always work and will lead to an accumulation of side effects.

Step 2: Take a Look in the Mirror (and the vial)

Peptides do have side effects, there is no denying that. Certain peptides will have certain side effects that others might not, so, you might want to identify which peptides are ‘off limits’ for you. For instance:

If you suffer from insulin resistance you might not want to take anything that’ll increase your Growth Hormone production too much. Increased Growth Hormone might increase insulin resistance [1]

you might not want to take anything that’ll increase your Growth Hormone production too much. Increased Growth Hormone might increase insulin resistance [1] If you have kidneys that are already suffering from issues then you will have to stay away from Melanotan II, since it can have some side effects that’ll impact kidney function [2]

You might not know all the things you suffer from, and especially if you intend on using Peptides to alleviate some underlying symptoms, you will need some blood results. It’s best to do a full panel to know what you’re dealing with.

Using multiple peptides at once can (and will) create accumulating side effects unless you do your research. Create a spreadsheet with the peptides you wish to use and the side effects and see how many have similar ones before you load that syringe.

Step 3: Plan your Full Protocol

This is (probably) the one you’ve been waiting for - which ones should you actually opt for? It’s a bit more complicated than just picking the most exciting ones and saying you’re going to be on them for 3 months.

If these Peptides have side effects that build over time (like blood pressure) you don’t want to be using them for too long

Consider everything like how much you have to inject (and the frequency), peptide dosages, the time it takes before you see results, your finances, your stress levels, and even your relationship status might all influence your protocol

Lastly, plan your training and diet accordingly. Nothing will change unless you actually put in a decent amount of work

Now then let’s discuss the four main pathways most folks usually take when it comes to using Peptides (in general):

Increasing Human Growth Hormone (HGH) is what most people are after. Increased HGH has been linked to a decrease in adipose tissue [3], increased muscle mass [4], and even better quality of life [5]. Growth hormone-releasing hormones (GHRH) and growth hormone-releasing peptides (GHRP) can increase HGH production in the body [6]

is what most people are after. Increased HGH has been linked to a decrease in adipose tissue [3], increased muscle mass [4], and even better quality of life [5]. Growth hormone-releasing hormones (GHRH) and growth hormone-releasing peptides (GHRP) can increase HGH production in the body [6] Better sleep and overall health are another one most people are usually after. This could be achieved with DSIP and a stack of CJC-1295 with Ipamerlin respectively [7, 8]

are another one most people are usually after. This could be achieved with DSIP and a stack of CJC-1295 with Ipamerlin respectively [7, 8] Improved recovery is a huge reason people often turn to Peptides. Reducing inflammation, improving blood flow, and increasing the number of blood vessels are all benefits you usually gain from using BPC-157 and TB500 [9, 10]

is a huge reason people often turn to Peptides. Reducing inflammation, improving blood flow, and increasing the number of blood vessels are all benefits you usually gain from using BPC-157 and TB500 [9, 10] Improved sexual function is something most don’t even know can happen due to peptides. While there aren’t as many that improve sexual function you can find some interesting studies on PT-141 and Melanotan II that show they can improve sexual function [11, 12]

Step 4: Before you hit ‘Buy’, read the law

We know that while peptides can be purchased online as ‘research chemicals’ and ‘not for human use’ there are still some loopholes you cannot use and you need to make sure you do not break the law.

For instance, while Human Growth Hormone has a tremendous number of benefits, it is illegal to purchase and use pure human growth hormone. You may purchase the growth hormone secretagogues, but not the real stuff.

If you are an athlete you might also want to reconsider. Most peptides are banned by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) under the ‘PEPTIDE HORMONES, GROWTH FACTORS, RELATED SUBSTANCES AND MIMETICS’ section. This means while it is legal to purchase (some) of these peptides it is completely illegal for you to use them as an athlete. They give you an unfair advantage.

Step 5: Choose the right Source

Choosing a company for you to purchase from might be tricky, only a few are actually trustworthy and reliable. Do your research and be sure your source is legit.

You can find a list of recommended companies here.

References:

