Inside Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Reception Invite

The Bollywood couple is set to host a party for industry friends at Turf Banquets in Mahalakshmi, say WeddingSutra sources

A peak into the reception invite for Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, which included a horseshoe for good luck

If you have been wondering if there’s any more news from the Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding, here’s news on their reception.

Actor Randeep Hooda and model-actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, last week. Their reception will be a not-so-intimate affair, hosted at Turf Banquets in Mahalakshmi (Randeep was keen on this venue given his love for horses). The celebrations will be a sundowner affair.

Sources have shared that the event is being curated by WeddingSutra Favorites and the invites, which are already in the mail, include a beautifully packaged hamper. The hamper, curated with healthy goodies from WeddingSutra Favorite Zealo, is in keeping with the season. There are stuffed medjoul dates, kesar tokri, anjeer kaju barfi and a tin of Thai spiced nuts. Also is a horseshoe, a traditional symbol of good luck.

“Elegant, gorgeous and personal… This beautiful invite is a reflection of newly married partners in crime Lin and Randeep,” said Smriti Kiran, founder of Polka Dots Lightbox.

Photos from the couple’s Imphal wedding, celebrated as per Meiti customs, have already gone viral and won hearts for their simplicity and traditional vibes. But, the news from the couple keeps getting better.

We hear that soon after his wedding, Randeep headed to Rohtak and Faridabad to attend his cousins’ wedding. His late uncle, an army officer, held a special place in Randeep's heart. The actor is known for his close bonds with his family and so despite the rush of his own celebrations, he made it a point to be there for his cousins.

Randeep’s and Lin’s ethereal ceremony in Manipur also got many talking about how the more recent crop of Bollywood couples are staying away from the grand, and choosing celebrations that define what they want most on their special day. While Virat-Anushka and Deepika-Ranveer may have chosen Italy, other superstars have chosen to marry in India, such as Kiara-Siddharth and Katrina-Vicky. Alia and Ranbir with their at-home ceremony had the simplest wedding of all.