Onnit New Mood Reviews | Does It Support Stress and Mood?

New Mood by Onnit is a popular all-natural supplement which has great stress and anxiety reducing benefits, and it also improves sleep quality for a good night’s rest.

About Onnit New Mood

Onnit New Mood is a potent all-natural supplement that decreases anxiety, improves sleep quality, and promotes calmness and relaxation. Is the supplement as good as they say it is, and what do the customers think?

In this review, we’ll give you all of the most important details about New Mood supplement, and tell you our honest opinion and ratings of the ingredients, effectiveness, potential Onnit New Mood side effects, safety, and more, so you can decide if it’s the right product for you.

Notable Facts About Onnit New Mood

Our Rating 4.9/5 Form Capsules Brand Onnit Primary Active Ingredients Niacin, 5-HTP, Tryptophan, Magnesium, Lemon Balm, Valarian, Vitamins B6, B12, and D, Chamomile, Jujube Benefits Lessens stress and anxiety, improves sleep speed and quality, relaxes and calms, decreases blood pressure, strengthens the immune system Price $22.46 Category Average Price $40 Number of Capsules/ Bottle 60 Purchase Official Site

How Does Onnit New Mood Work?

The Onnit New Mood is a blend of ingredients which have significant support for their efficacy in reducing anxiety and sleep in research studies. They increase the synthesis of key brain neurotransmitters, in particular serotonin, dopamine, GABA.

Serotonin regulates mood, so an increase in levels can help decrease depression. Dopamine also has a positive effects on mood as well as motivation, and other brain functions like memory.

An article by Elena Baixaul published in Emergency Medicine: Open Access discussed the key role of dopamine and serotonin in regulating emotions and in particular promoting happiness.

When it comes to stress and anxiety, the increase in GABA is most significant. It blocks key central nervous system receptors to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, and it also improves sleep quality.

A review published in Neuropharmacology by Hanns Möhler examined the role of the GABA system in reducing anxiety and depression and its potential in treatment.

Ingredients like lemon balm and chamomile have mild sedative properties which help induce sleep faster and improve the overall quality of your rest. New Mood may also lower blood pressure.

A 4-week randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion by Mehrdad Abdullahzadeh, Pegah Matourypour,and Sayed Ali Naji on elderly people in Isfahan concluded that chamomile improved sleep quality.

The New Mood Onnit supplements also offer general health benefits, as they are high in anti-inflammatory agents which decrease swelling in the body and antioxidants that abolish harmful free radicals.

The result is lower levels of oxidative stress, which leads to general repair and healing in the body and strengthens the immune system.

What Are the Key Ingredients in New Mood?

These are some of the primary active New Mood ingredients, and as we’ve said, most of them do have significant research confirming their efficacy.

We find that this supplement is also healthy, besides including powerful ingredients.

Valerian

The Valeriana officinalis plant has sedative properties which help to relax and calm, decrease anxiety, and improve sleep quality. It largely does this by increasing levels of the neurotransmitter GABA. We found significant scientific research supporting these benefits.

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine found support for the effectiveness of valerian in treating sleep issues and associated disorders.

Tryptophan

This is an important amino acid which makes proteins, enzymes, and neurotransmitters like serotonin which boost positive mood. It also produces melatonin, which is a hormone that regulates our sleep wake cycle, induces sleep, and improves sleep quality.

A study published in the Archives of Psychiatric Nursing by Glenda Lindseth, Brian Helland, and Julie Caspers found that consuming a diet rich in tryptophan for 4 days led to a decrease in anxiety and a reduction in depression.

Jujube

These are fruits which, besides being edible and tasty, increase levels of the brain chemical GABA to promote relaxation and lower levels of stress and anxiety. In addition, there’s research showing that it can help improve sleep speed and quality.

A study on mice published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology by Wen-Huang Peng, et al founded that jujube at a low dose decreased anxiety and at a higher dose had a sedative effect.

Pros and Cons of Onnit New Mood

Pros

Onnit New Mood can decrease stress and anxiety.

This supplement can lower your brain pressure levels.

New Mood by Onnit can improve sleep speed and quality.

The product supports general health and strengthens the immune system.

New Mood can promote relaxation and calmness.

Cons

The supplement is very popular, and sometimes runs low stock.

The benefits of New Mood Onnit may vary for different individuals.

The effects may decline somewhat if you eat more than 2000 calories daily.

Onnit New Mood Customer Reviews

In our opinion, New Mood is one of the most effective organic stress reduction supplements on the market, and made by one of the leading health and wellness brands, Onnit .

Reading through the Onnit New Mood reviews was a pleasure, because clearly customers love this supplement and find it very effective at lowering their stress levels and improving their sleep.

On Amazon, 5866 users gave the supplement a total global rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. In addition, out of 710 reviews on the CVS Pharmacy site customers rated New Mood 4 out of 5 stars.

On of the best 5 star Amazon reviews comes from Stephanie G, who raved about how the supplement helped her with both sleep and anxiety.

“Helps With Anxiety and Stress: I have anxiety and can easily stress out, by taking New Mood at night before bed I am able to sleep throughout the night.

I wake up in the morning with less anxiety and start my day off much better than without it. I am usually sensitive to all supplements and didn't have any adverse reaction to this supplement at all.”

Other great review is from Grant Bakeberg, who said it significantly improved his depression:

“Wow. This Works: I don’t do a lot of reviews, but I’ve been putting off depression and anxiety medication for the last 5 years and the last 5 years have been rough.

Panic attacks and whatnot. I’ve been taking this for 3 days. One in the morning and 1 at night. I can’t even explain how it worked. I guess I feel I’m normal again in a sense. Stressful situations now looked at in a new light. I’m thankful for this.”

We also found a new poor reviews, such as this 2 star post from Hunter A. Russ who said it didn’t give him the expected results: “Didn’t really notice a difference.”

FAQs

Q: Is Onnit New Mood Safe?

A: Yes, the supplements is safe. All of the Onnit New Mood ingredients are 100% organically sourced, and the supplement is free of artificial or chemical additives or preservatives.

As far as we can tell there are no significant potential New Mood side effects. The company also manufacturers and tests the supplements according to strict safety standards.

Q: Where Can I Buy Onnit New Mood?

A: You can purchase this supplement from a number of retailers, but we’d recommend that you buy directly from the manufacturer to take advantage of their deals, subscription option, and really great customer service team.

They also offer free shipping for orders over $150. We called them with a couple of questions about the product and found them friendly, helpful, and very transparent about the product and brand.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: We find the Onnit 90-day “keep it” return policy to be extremely generous, and it shows that they have great faith in their products.

If the supplement doesn’t work for you, get in touch with customer service so they can process your refund – and you get to keep the rest of the bottle.

Q: Who Should Buy Onnit New Mood?

A: In our opinion this is the ideal supplement for people with mild to moderate anxiety who want to take the edge off of those emotions. It’s also a great sleep product that works extremely well to improve the overall quality of your rest.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: We’ve always had a very high opinion of the Onnit company and supplements overall, as they do stand out as a super or health and wellness brand.

This product is strong in the market due to its carefully blended formula of some of the most potent organic ingredients, backed by numerous scientific studies.

Conclusion

In summary, we think New Mood by Onnit is a high-level pure organic supplement which does as it promises, which is to reduce stress and anxiety, induce a calm mood, and improve sleep quality.

Not only do we have a lot of faith in the brand, but our team members that tried the supplement came back with glowing reports.

In addition, the Onnit New Mood reviews from customers was largely very positive. The vast majority of the users agreed with our team, saying it had them relaxed during the day and sleeping like babies at night.

Finally, New Mood Onnit is a safe all natural formula with absolutely no side effects from customers. While users with serious depression or anxiety should see a doctor for treatment, this supplement is ideal for anyone with mild to moderate anxiety or issues with sleep. We give it 4.9 stars, because nothing is perfect!

