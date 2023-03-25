RU58841 Reddit, Side Effects, Results, How To Apply And Where To Buy

Hair supplement market has dozens of names, and products that stimulate hair growth from inside and outside both.

One of the highly searched chemicals for hair regrowth is RU-58841 which sure does have a boring sound but it has some bigger claims made by a few user experiences, research, and anecdotal reviews.

RU-58841 is designed in such a way that it can be used as a topical cream which has the least chance of having side effects. Click Here to Buy Ru58841

Hair grower doesn’t have to be synthetic all the time, although Minoxidil is one of the best names in the hair growth supplement industry and encompass around 70% of the market share. But speaking of the unwanted results, Minoxidil and other chemicals are rumored to unleash a massive number of side effects which makes them less preferred by people in modern times.

RU-58841 is becoming a popular name in the hair regrowth market and we wonder why…

What is RU-58841?

RU-58841 chemical is only known by its alphanumeric names and there are many like PSK3841 and HMR3841, it’s a hair loss treatment that most people never heard of before.

As a matter of fact, RU-58841 is not FDA-approved because it never made it to human trials, let alone RU-58841 is not recommended for hair regrowth in many countries.

Still, RU-58841 is being searched because some users have experienced dramatic results although they have been using it illegally.

It all started in 1970 when a French Scientist developed the RU-58841 formula which was to treat prostate cancer. At that time it was never considered for hair loss prevention and other related objectives.

The liquid or cream also specifically targets the prostate although in studies RU-58841 didn’t really have any effect on cancer cell proliferation. In the same trial where RU-58841 was found ineffective against cancer cells, many people noticed hair growth which became the very alternative effect of RU-58841 on people with dead hair follicles for years.

Later on, a French company ProStraken acquired the rights of RU-58841 and used it for their research to make a hair loss treatment out of it. Since then, RU-58841 only went to the phase 2 human trials, the company also launched the news of phase 3 trials but no research has been published or released, nor does anyone know what happened to that research.

What Does RU58841 Do?

Some time ago, a study was published in the Journal of Dermatology which compared the efficacy between two compounds, RU-58841 and Finasteride.

The research was done not on human subjects but on bald monkeys instead to monitor the visible effects. The subjects were divided into different groups by the researchers i.e. RU-58841 group. Finasteride group and placebo group. At the end of this trial, researchers observed 88% of increased hair growth from the finasteride group and a staggering 103% increase in hair growth from the RU-58841 group.

The money was then tested for serum DHT levels, all they noticed was a drastic reduction in systematic DHT while increasing levels of testosterone levels from the finasteride group. Whereas the RU-58841 group did not display a nay reduction in systemic DHT or testosterone levels.

In early 2000, human trials were conducted for RU-58841 effects. In the first phase, they took 30 men with male pattern baldness issues and applied 5% of RU-58841 twice daily.

The same protocols were applied in minoxidil studies, but the result of this trial was never published. Some people argue that the drug has a shorter shelf life or the occurrence of side effects was too frequent so FDA didn’t approve it.

RU58841 Reddit

Reddit is all over RU-58841 as hundreds of people talk about it every day. Most of the time, it’s the negative side effects they are talking about and recommending the natural substitutes to hair regrowth, mainly those with biotin and other organic compounds are available.

RU-58841 Reddit results may show a different picture in which some users shared the photos in which visible changes after applying RU-58841 captured the attention of most.

Is RU58841 Safe?

From a general perspective, RU-58841 never went that far so it could pass the phase 3 clinical trial. It is not also FDA approved drug that you can trust and purchase it right away. Most of the time, it's RU-58841 from the Chinese labs they are selling because there is too much money in it.

RU-58841 can be safe and effective for hair regrowth, but right now we don’t have proof of it.

How to Apply RU58841?

RU-58841 is generally very easy to use, when you buy the bottle it comes with a dripper from which you can apply the solution on the scalp. Some people purchase RU-58841 powder and make the solution that they apply to the bald patches or affected areas.

You can also use your fingers, dip it inside the solution and rub it on the scalp. This will nearly take only a minute and needs to be done every day. Before the shower, you must apply the RU-58841 solution 20-25 minutes before.

RU-58841 solution with a dosage of 50mg/mL with a density of 5% is applied with a common method that goes like this.

Wash the hair with the shampoo of your choice, dry your hair, and wait for 30 minutes. Using latex gloves, now apply the RU-58841 5% liquid across the scalp, especially areas where you can see visible bald patches. Apply RU-58841 liquid once daily, recommended time is in the evening before going to bed. Using the RU-58841 solution continuously for 6 months will render visible changes. If not, start using RU-58841 once every 2-3 days.

RU-58841 50mg dose is an average dosage for most people, while some users go up to 75-100mg/day dosage which can be difficult at times. General recommendation for RU-58841 dosage is 50mg once daily which shouldn’t affect the systemic rhythm.

Can You Mix RU58841 with Minoxidil?

Strictly speaking for hair loss treatment, some people consider RU-58841 as a far better choice than Minoxidil and there are a few sane reasons behind it.

The first thing is Minoxidil doesn’t really prevent hair loss but rather performs vasodilation on the scalp region. This is for better blood flow which generally matches the idea that the blood supply in the scalp area decreases over time, turning hair follicles weaker and less productive.

When you go through such a phase, that’s called androgenic alopecia which most men experience after the age of 40. Minoxidil hair solution and RU-58841 solution combination may be an effective treatment but since both chemical shares different mechanism, we wouldn’t suggest using them in the combo.

RU58841 Results

Based on online user experiences, here is what RU-58841 before and after looks like after months of use.

RU-58841 solution may turn the hair loss mechanism slower and put back the hair by the follicles in years.

Within one year, you will see significant hair regrowth and a marked reduction in hair loss that achieves stabilization.

In 50% of online users, the RU-58841 solution caused a hair loss reversal. Hair growth cycle will start mildly which will provide you with longer, thicker and more visible hair after months of use.

That’s where the combination of minoxidil was explained by many users. RU-58841 topical solution with Minoxidil oral capsule is the best pair you could get for hair regrowth. But this doesn’t mean you can avoid the DHT and Testosterone related side effects.

RU58841 Side Effects

While applying RU-58841 5% topical solution, you will notice the following drawbacks.

The solution will make your scalp and hair oily

Some users find it annoying it applies to hair daily

Some users may also notice the systemic side effects which can turn severe upon continuous use of the RU-58841 compound.

Headache

Dizziness

Fatigue

Decreased sex drive

Mood swings

Where to Buy RU58841?

RU58841 is a non-steroidal antiandrogen (NSAA) compound that shall be looked at for its quality and source of manufacturing. Click Here to Buy Ru58841 now

There are not so many companies in the world making RU58841 brands but some of them are managing to sell them online which are completely illegal. The reason is that RU58841 is not approved by the FDA and any chances that you are willing to take may get back to you harshly.

We do not recommend buying RU58841 online or in the physical stores near you – in case they happen to sell RU58841 chemicals.

RU58841 for Sale Near Me

Different regions have separate laws on anabolic steroids, Sarms, Prohormones, and other components like RU58841.

We will explain the availability of RU58841 in the following regions – based on their largest-selling stores and whether they sell RU58841 over the counter.

RU58841 in USA

In USA, you can go and have a treatment of RU58841 but it’ll be done only by their experts. While some users in US go for micro pigmentation treatment, few get treated using minoxidil or RU58841 solution. But where can you buy RU58841 in the USA?

We have short-listed the 4 best stores that may or may not have RU58841 as an over-the-counter treatment for hair loss.

RU58841 GNC: Not available on GNC but you can find tons of natural products for hair regrowth, pattern baldness, and alopecia.

Not available on GNC but you can find tons of natural products for hair regrowth, pattern baldness, and alopecia. RU58841 Amazon: Currently, RU58841 is out of stock on Amazon.com which also may have been removed since Amazon doesn’t sell anabolic steroids and chemicals openly.

Currently, RU58841 is out of stock on Amazon.com which also may have been removed since Amazon doesn’t sell anabolic steroids and chemicals openly. RU58841 Walmart: Walmart has hair loss treatment and shampoo, unfortunately, RU58841 is not one of those treatments.

Walmart has hair loss treatment and shampoo, unfortunately, RU58841 is not one of those treatments. RU58841 Walgreens:Not a shred of evidence is available about RU58841 being sold at Walgreens.

RU58841 in UK

UK has banned many anabolic compounds lately and they keep on filtering the ones with adverse events. RU58841 has been sold in many UK stores that have private locations and are not that well-known. There is also a rumor about RU58841 available on several online websites that are UK-based.

RU58841 in Boots Pharmacy: Since NHS also has not approved RU58841 as a hair loss treatment so it’s vague to argue whether boots pharmacy has it or not. Everything that we see in the Boots UK store is approved by the health authorities or at least passed all the clinical phases.

RU58841 Holland and Barrett:You can’t get a prescription for RU58841 and even if you did, there is no chance you can buy it from Holland and Barrett. That’s because RU58841 isn’t available there.

RU58841 in Australia

In Australia, drug regulation laws set by TGA allowed people to get Minoxidil by showing a doctor’s prescription. RU58841 is not listed in their approved substance list so it’ll be easy to assume it’s very hard to find RU58841 in Australian territories – unless you have contacts in the black market.

RU58841 Chemist Warehouse: Asof today, Chemist Warehouse has no sign of RU58841 medicine on their shelf nor have they used to sell it before. You can get multiple dilutions for Minoxidil solution but it’s impossible to find RU58841 chemical.

RU58841 Priceline:Priceline pharmacy has a variety of hair regrowth supplements and shampoos available. However, finding RU58841 was tough because at one point we thought we found it but it was a fugazi attempt. The bottom line is Priceline doesn’t sell RU58841 like many other legit stores in Australia.

RU58841 in Canada

Canada has access to a number of websites selling RU58841 and RU58841 + Minoxidil drops. It’s up to you whether you are willing to risk your scalp health for undocumented and not fully tested compounds. Furthermore, we shall see if Canadian mainstream stores sell it legitimately.

RU58841 CVS Store:You can buy rogaine online from CVS Store but it’ll be available only if you show them a prescription. Further, no sign of RU58841 has been reported.

RU58841 Costco Canada:Costco sells minoxidil as a treatment for hair loss but not over the counter. However, Costco sales have shown no record of selling RU58841 for hair loss.

RU58841 Alternative

Closer speculations on the hair regrowth products revealed some very best features regarding the natural alternatives.

Rogaine and other hair loss products containing synthesized chemicals are associated with side effects no matter how you use them. Not in the US alone but around the world hair regrowth formulations are becoming natural and they can be the future of the treatments of alopecia.

Folexin is the most reviewed and endorsed natural hair growth supplement which worked on millions of people across the world.

Specialized to work against male and female pattern baldness, the folexin formula reverses hair loss and mends genetic/hormonal fluctuations that provide additional cognitive boosting effects like increased confidence in users.

Unlike RU-58841, Folexin's composition is devoid of artificial and lab-made chemicals. The ingredients are well-researched and share a scientific background on which there are still studies being conducted. As a standard hair regrowth supplement, Folexin is manufactured in the US under Good Manufacturing Practices to endure the product’s safety and efficacy.

Until now, Folexin has generated thousands of positive feedbacks from customers some of which used RU58841 in the past and found no results. Click Here to See Prices

What Makes Folexin Equally Powerful as RU58841 for Hair Regrowth?

There are over 15-16 ingredients in the Folexin hair growth formula and each has a distinct mechanism to restore hair growth and prevent hair loss.

The key ingredients are:

Fo-Ti

Fo-Ti is an essence of herb mainly produced in China, for years the herb was used as an anti-aging treatment for reducing wrinkles from the skin. Fo-Ti efficacy against hair loss and greying of hair has been recognized by many experts who RECOMMENDS taking this with other solvents such as juice or tea. Folexin utilizes the purest form of Fo-Ti so you can take it in capsule form.

Biotin

Biotin is essential for hair growth as it is found in 90% of the shampoos designed for promoting hair regrowth. Biotin is a Vitamin B7 water-soluble vitamin that maintains and restores multiple functions in the body like regulating metabolism, digestion, and cardiovascular functions. Biotin is noticeably effective to prevent hair dryness and reverse the hair fall phenomenon.

Folexin contains diverse other ingredients that work like RU58841 without side effects. These are:

Vitamins A, B1, B5, B6, B12, C, D3, and E

Magnesium Oxide

Calcium Carbonate

Zinc Oxide

Iron Ferrous Fumarate

Manganese Chelate

Spirulina

Potassium Gluconate

L-Tyrosine

PABA

Peony

Nettle Root

Barley Grass

Plant Sterols

RU58841 Review Summary – Should you try it or Use a Natural Alternative Instead?

Limited testimonials are available on RU58841 online buy and it doesn’t seem fair to compare it to other potential hair loss treatments.

There are many drawbacks attached to the RU-58841 compound such as:

It is not approved by the FDA

Not a single legit pharmaceutical is making it as a brand

Reviewed for a risky hair loss treatment

Have many side effects

Not been speculated by clinical researches

Buying a natural alternative to RU58841 seems a feasible option since androgenic alopecia treatments are full of adverse effects.

Noticeably conceived by the users, Folexin formula is devoid of allergic reactions and every side effect that RU58841 has to offer. Alopecia is a serious condition that can also occur at an early stage of life, choosing pharmaceutical options may have other retrogressions if not used properly.