The Best Nootropic Brain Supplements for Memory and Focus

A balanced diet combined with brain enhancement supplements may help improve brain health and prevent degenerative diseases.

This article highlights a list of products approved by healthcare professionals to help support various brain functions.

Overview of Memory Supplements and Nootropics

The brain is an essential part of the body and most times, we neglect its health. An unhealthy lifestyle, stress, and the aging process are the factors that contribute to memory impairment.

Not once, not twice, you may have had experiences of memory lapses or trouble recalling some important things in your workplace.

College students will even tell you how hard it is to recall things you read in the examination room. Many thanks to the evolving world because science and technology have helped develop naturally to help improve memory and boost cognitive functions.

Dietary supplements and pills that help improve memory function have paved the way into the market today. Many people rely on them because they do contain natural and brain-boosting ingredients.

The main purpose of nootropic supplements is to boost cognitive functions, improve memory, increase concentration and focus, and prevent brain degenerative disorders.

Memory supplements help care for the brain by providing all the minerals, vitamins, and nutrients needed for proper functioning. This article provides the ultimate guide on what to look for when searching for nootropic supplements . We have also researched some of the popular ingredients in the supplements.

Top Picks in Best Memory Supplements and Nootropic For Focus:

Nootrogen – Best Overall Supplement for Brain Function

Alpha Brain – Best Budget Brain Supplement

Noocube – Brain Productivity Supplement Pill

Brain Pill – Natural Brain Formula

Brain C-13 – Brain Function Supplement

CortiSync – Cortisol Reducing Supplement

1. Nootrogen

Product summary:

Nootrogen is a brain nutritional supplement, which improves memory and recall, optimizes brain functions, and increases mental alertness and focus.

It contains a patented blend of ingredients that are fast and effective in improving brain functions.

The nutritional supplement supports recognition, creativity, reasoning, and abstraction, and relieves depression and anxiety.

Notable Facts About Nootrogen:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – a reputable company

Ingredients Purity – Contains botanical plant extracts

Ingredient Safety – Non-GMO and Gluten free

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $29.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.49

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – No ingredient flagged

How Nootrogen Works:

Nootrogen works through its botanical ingredients to deliver quick results by improving cognitive functions, increasing mental alertness, and relieving stress and anxiety.

Key Ingredients: Glutamic acid, Niacin, DMAE

Benefits: Helps boost cognitive functions, support energy and focus, enhance memory and recall, boost energy levels, and support creativity.

2. Alpha Brain

Product summary:

Alpha Brain is a nootropic supplement that delivers upon its promises. The manufacturer claims that it helps increase concentration and memory, improve mental focus, reduce brain fog, and improve learning.

Notable Facts About Alpha Brain:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – Well-known manufacturer

Ingredients Purity – Caffeine free

Ingredient Safety – Gluten-free

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $29.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 30 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.99

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – N/A

How Alpha Brain Works (summary):

Alpha Brain works to boost concentration and increase learning speed. Research shows that its main ingredients, l-tyrosine, and Bacopa Monnieri may improve memory and recall, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote the synthesis of dopamine.

Key Ingredients: Bacopa Monnieri, l-tyrosine, Vinpocetine.

Benefits: Improves mental focus and concentration, improves memory, increases learning speed, reduces stress and anxiety, and prevents mental degradation.

3. NooCube

Product summary:

NooCube is an effective brain productivity supplement, which combines powerful ingredients that help increase mental speed, improve memory, and boost cognitive functions.

The supplement is known worldwide for its brain-boosting benefits, as it provides the brain with all the nutrients it requires to function at optimum.

Specifically designed for adults who want to achieve both long-term and short-term results.

Notable Facts About Noocube:

Certification - GMP Approved and WADA approved

Label Accuracy – Reputable brand

Ingredients Purity – Clinically proven ingredients

Ingredient Safety – Safe for adult use

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $64.99

Category Average Price $60 to $100

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.49

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Noocube Works (summary):

The makers of this supplement claim that it works through its ingredients to control sensory perception levels in the brain, and improve mental health, focus, and concentration.

NooCube ingredients have gone through rigorous tests to ensure they are safe and effective and deliver immediate results.

Key Ingredients: LuteMax 2020, Resveratrol, Bacopa Monnieri, oat straw extract, Huperzine A

Benefits: Increases mental alertness, prevent brain degenerative disorders, improves memory and recall, boosts brain levels of concentration, and reduce stress and anxiety

4. Brain Pill

Product summary:

Brain Pill is a natural brain enhancement supplement that targets everyday stress, boosts energy levels, improves mental focus and concentration, and causes few side effects.

Brain Pill is safe and effective for adults as it helps improve overall brain health.

Notable Facts About Brain Pill:

Certification - GMP and FDA Approved

Label Accuracy – Reputable brand

Ingredients Purity – Natural ingredients

Ingredient Safety – FDA approved

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $69.95

Category Average Price $60 to $100

Saving/Bottle 30 Capsules

Price/Capsules $2.33

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Brain Pill Works (summary):

According to the Society for Neuroscience , l-tyrosine is an amino acid that works to boost cognitive performance and prevent brain aging in healthy adults. The other ingredients have been used since ancient times to help boost cognitive performance, prevent degenerative disorders, and improve mental health.

Key Ingredients: L-tyrosine, Huperzine A, Cognizin, Synapse

Benefits: Eliminates brain fog, combats mental fatigue, improves memory and recall, improves learning ability, and protects the brain

5. Brain C-13





Product summary:

Zenith Labs Brain C-13 is a doctor-formulated brain support dietary supplement that helps support mental awareness, boost cognitive functions, boost energy levels, and improve mood.

The supplement contains natural botanical ingredients like turmeric root extract, ginkgo Biloba leaf extract, and other plant extracts that have anti-inflammatory properties to help protect the brain.

Notable Facts About Brain C-13:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – Zenith Labs is a reputable brand

Ingredients Purity – Natural botanical extracts, non-GMO

Ingredient Safety – Clinically proven ingredients

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $44.10

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 90 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.49

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How Brain C-13 Works (summary):

According to Brain C-13 customer reviews, Brain C-13 works to deliver immediate results. Once you take the supplement, you may feel results in the next few days. The botanical plant extracts work to increase concentration and mental focus, support cognitive functions, protect the brain from aging, reduce brain fog, and boost cognitive functions.

Key Ingredients: Turmeric root extract, Rhodiola root extract, the ginkgo Biloba leaf extract

Benefits: Improves cognitive functions, improves memory and recall, improves thinking, improves mood, and increases mental awareness

6. CortiSync

Product summary:

PrimeGenix CortiSync is a nootropic supplement designed to help lower the body’s cortisol levels, which supports various functions. It helps boost energy levels, reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, increase muscle mass, and promote weight loss. The product is from a reputable company that manufactures many health and wellness products.

Notable Facts About CortiSync:

Certification - GMP Approved

Label Accuracy – Well-known brand

Ingredients Purity – Organic and non-GMO

Ingredient Safety – Clinically proven ingredients

Formulation - Capsules

Price/Bottle - $29.95

Category Average Price $30 to $60

Saving/Bottle 60 Capsules

Price/Capsules $0.99

Flagged Inactive Ingredients – NIL (PASS)

How CortiSync Works (summary):

CortiSync works through its ingredients to support numerous body functions. Most customers claim that they have enjoyed many benefits of this product. It has helped boost their energy levels, improve their workout performance, and aid in weight loss. No customer has reported any side effects from using the supplement.

Key Ingredients: Sensoril, l-theanine, Holy basil

Benefits: Improves physical performance, increases attention span, improve metabolic functions, boosts energy levels, promotes weight loss, and increases memory and recall.

How Do You Identify and Select the Best Nootropic Supplements to Boost Brain Power?

The Composition of the Formula:

When choosing your nootropic and brain enhancement supplements, the ingredients list and reputable manufacturer should be a priority.

The best products should have ingredients that have been approved by the research and have gone through rigorous clinical studies to ensure they are safe and effective.

Many drug stores contain brain supplements and it can be a challenge to find the best.

If a supplement is not transparent on its ingredient list, it is advisable that you leave it and find another.

Right Dosage:

Most dietary supplements do come with instructions on how to take the supplement. It is recommended that you follow the dosage indicated on the product label for best results.

If you are unsure about the dosage, you can consult your healthcare provider to help guide you on how you can take them.

Individuals on medication and pregnant or lactating mothers should not take nootropic supplements unless advised by the doctor. Children should not take these supplements unless cleared by a physician.

Price per Serving:

It is important that you check the product price before making a purchase. Overly priced supplements may not even deliver the desired results, while underpriced products may be too good to be true.

Pick affordable products according to your financial status. A good nootropic supplement should be affordable and worth every penny.

Customer Reviews:

Customer reviews should be a motivating factor while searching for brain enhancement supplements. Go for products with high ratings and positive customer reviews.

Choose products that many people have used and have worked well for them. Products with many negatives should not be a priority, as they may not work for you.

However, you should keep in mind that people are different and what works for one person may not work for you.

Popular Ingredients to Consider When Choosing the Best Memory Supplements and Nootropic for Memory and Focus

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are unsaturated fats that are commonly found in over-the-counter supplements. It contains fish oil, which helps promote mental and brain health.

Omega-3 supports normal growth, development, and functioning of the brain in all stages of life.

Research supports that omega-3 fatty acids may help boost cognitive functions, improve memory, reduce depression, and improve mental health.

According to the Cureus journal , omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids have positive effects on cognitive performance in all stages of life. Supplementation with omega-3 helps improve memory, learning, critical thinking, and cognitive functions and increases blood flow to the brain.

Folate (Vitamin B9)

Insufficient amounts of folate in the body may lead to brain degenerative disorders, like Alzheimer’s disease.

Folate works to improve cognitive performance and prevent cognitive decline. By improving gene expression, reducing homocysteine, and lowering inflammation, vitamin B9 works to balance the makers of brain aging, improve symptoms of dementia, and improve cognitive functions.

According to the Scientific Reports journal , oral supplementation with folic acid may help reduce serum inflammation and that works to boost cognitive performance. The research further reveals that folate may also help prevent age-related brain degenerative disorders and mental decline.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that has several benefits to the body, including improving mood and promoting brain health.

Vitamin B6 helps reduce homocysteine levels to help regulate emotions, improve mood, and reduce stress and depression.

Research also supports that vitamin B6 helps reduce the risk of brain degenerative disorders, like Alzheimer’s disease, and boosts cognitive functions.

According to The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews , micronutrients in the body have an impact on cognitive functions. Vitamin B6 deficiency may have a negative impact on brain development and cognitive functions.

Studies support that vitamin B6 supplements may help reduce homocysteine levels in the body to help regulate mood and improve brain functions.

Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo biloba has high concentrations of antioxidants to help protect the brain against oxidative stress and damage by free radicals.

Biloba also has anti-inflammatory properties to help reduce inflammation and boost immune functions.

Ginkgo biloba helps increase blood circulation to all parts of the body, including the brain and prevents cognitive decline associated with age.

A publication in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal, supplementation with Ginkgo Biloba extract may help prevent age-related cognitive impairment and improve working memory. It may also improve symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Huperzine A

Huperzine A is derived from the moss plant native to China. Because of its high medicinal properties, huperzia Serrata may help treat illnesses that may affect thinking and memory.

Huperzine A helps improve mental functions and memory and reduces symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. It also helps fight depression, improve alertness and concentration, promote relaxation, and prevent age-related disorders.

According to a publication in the National Library of Medicine , patients with Alzheimer’s disease were given Huperzine A supplementation for a few weeks. The results showed improved cognitive functions in the patients. The research further reveals that it may help people with dementia as well.

Conclusion

Research studies support those consuming foods, including salmon, almonds, blueberries, turmeric, and leafy vegetables may help improve brain health. However, not every day do you get to consume the right amounts of these foods.

On some days, you may not even get such foods. That is why there is the option of using nootropic supplements.

Brain and memory supplements come with many health benefits. They do help improve memory and recall, increase concentration and focus, improve learning, promote relaxation, and protect the brain.

Some supplements prevent the risk of getting brain degenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Consider adding memory supplements and nootropics to your diet and enjoy the numerous benefits that come with it.

Be keen when choosing your product and consider the factors discussed above. Most manufacturers recommend that you be consistent in your consumption to achieve long-term results.

FAQs

Q: What Vitamins Support Memory?

A: B vitamins play an important role when it comes to brain health as they help make the neurochemicals required by the brain. B vitamins may help improve memory, increase concentration, and focus, and improve symptoms of dementia. Research shows that vitamin B deficiency may cause problems with memory.

Vitamin D is responsible for creating hormones that allow brain cells to communicate. Vitamin D prevents the risk of getting dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other brain degenerative disorders. People with cognitive impairment may use vitamin D supplements.

Vitamin E is an important vitamin as it helps fight free radicals and other harmful substances that may damage brain cells. This may help protect you against cognitive decline. Vitamin C may help improve communication in the brain to help improve memory and recall.

Q: Are Memory Supplements and Nootropics Any Effective?

A: Memory supplements are good choices to help boost cognitive functions, stress, lifestyle changes, aging may cause some changes in the brain, and taking care of the brain is good health.

Brain enhancement supplements do contain natural brain-boosting ingredients with numerous benefits to the body. The ingredients have gone through clinical research to ensure they are effective and safe for human consumption.

Nootropic supplements do help improve memory and recall, increase concentration and focus, improve learning, promote relaxation, and protect the brain from age-related degenerative conditions.

Nevertheless, people are unique and everyone may experience different results after taking the supplement. Ensure you take the recommended dosage and be consistent to enjoy long-term results

Q: What Nutrients and Supplements are best for the Brain?

A: Getting essential nutrients may help prevent premature brain aging, improve memory, and increase mental focus and concentration.

Dietary supplements contain the nutrients and vitamins that you require and miss in the foods you eat.

Naturally derived nutrients like huperzia Serrata, Gingko Biloba, omega-3 fatty acids, Bacopa Monnieri, l-theanine, and turmeric root extract are some of the nutrients that support numerous brain functions.

Dietary supplements contain most of the nutrients you need to help boost cognitive functions, improve memory, protect the brain from free radical damage, increase mental focus, and improve brain health.

Q: Are there Any Side Effects of Taking Memory Supplements?

A: There are many online reviews from customers who have tried different memory enhancement supplements.

There are many positive reviews from people claiming that they did not experience any side effects after taking the supplements.

However, there are people who have complained of some side effects like headaches after taking the supplement.

Every individual will react differently after taking a supplement because of different body compositions. Should you experience any side effects, it is advisable that you discontinue its use and find an alternative product.

Q: Are Brain Supplements Safe?

A: Most brain supplements and nootropics are considered safe because they contain natural ingredients.

Most of these natural ingredients have gone through clinical tests and third-party tests to ensure they are safe. While the ingredients may be natural, it is wise that you consult your doctor before trying any brain supplement. The doctor knows best and is in a better position to advise you on what will work best for you and what will not.

While you may trust the manufacturer of a certain product, never make a decision if you are unsure about a product. Consult an expert so that you stay safe.

