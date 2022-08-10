The Future of Web 3.0: Here’s the New GameFi Project MetaCryp

Web 3.0, or metaverse, is the most rapidly developing industry within the crypto domain.

Needless to say, the global metaverse market is set to reach a market value of around $1,527 billion by 2029, with an annual growth rate of above 47.6% from 2022 to 2029. So clearly, there are big fish in the water to catch, that is, if you know how and where to fish.

What distinguishes great metaverse projects from the not-so-great ones is the ability to amalgamate NFTs and Play-to-Earn (P2E) games. If such a combination can be implemented to benefit the users of the ecosystems and the project's development, then it is something one should consider investing in. With that in mind, let's look at the MetaCryp (MTCR) project, which addresses the aforementioned points to create the next-generation metaverse network.

MetaCryp (MTCR)

MetaCryp Network, through a GameFi world, is developing a metaverse where players can customise the environment, engage with exciting gameplay, and earn rewards via P2E games. The range of possible applications is impressive as they will be available on various platforms, such as mobile devices, consoles, or PCs. The network will include all sorts of games and other forms of leisure activities that could meet many players' expectations.

For example, MetaCryp (MTCR) will have a Metaverse Country Club, where people will be able to interact with one another through immersive functionalities. On top of that, users will be able to rent and/or lease buildings to host events, concerts and even parties.

The P2E ecosystem will allow players to earn active income without needing to leave the house. The basic idea behind it is for the MetaCryp (MTCR) Network to encourage players to make money via holding the MTCR token and selling in-game assets and items represented through unique NFTs. One of the differences between MetaCryp Network and other traditional cryptocurrencies is that it is structured to accumulate MTCR tokens instead of mining smart contract coins that require heavily computerised machines.

Another cool feature of MetaCryp's upcoming metaverse is that it provides the opportunity to create holiday venues designed to look like a mixture between virtual holiday scenery and reality. This effectively means that one can access a safari in Kenya while being located in New York.

The MTCR token is the utility token of the MetaCryp Network. it allows users to bask in the numerous features the MetaCryp metaverse offers. Every holder of MTCR can participate in the governance of MetaCryp DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation); This comes with notable perks. For instance, through MTCR, players can access the metaverse and earn rewards based on their in-game actions.

MTCR is a BEP-20 token powered by Binance smart Chain. The presale stage of this token is set to take place in July 2022, with the maximum amount of tokens that will ever be created and in circulation at any time being 500 million.

Food For Thought

Although the MetaCryp (MTCR) project is only just now entering the crypto scene, it has all the potential to become an integral player in the metaverse game. Its capacity to seamlessly integrate NFTs, P2E, DAO and DeFi features for its growing ecosystem, where players can also travel, buy, sell and lease land, makes it a fascinating new project that investors should consider devoting time and attention to.

Always remember to do your research, carefully read the project's whitepapers and use Twitter and Reddit to check a project's credibility. However, all things considered, everyone who enjoys Web 3.0, P2E gaming and NFTs should check out the MetaCryp (MTCR) project.

MetaCryp (MTCR)

Presale: http://presale.metacryptoken.io/

Website: http://metacryptoken.io/