Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy shines in a golden attire for her second look

Mouni Roy, who is debuting at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, slipped into a beautiful golden attire for her second look. See pics!

Pic Courtesy/ Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni Roy, one of the most popular stars in B-Town, began her career with television serials like 'Naagin' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' before making her big move to Bollywood. The public admires her for her captivating presence, remarkable acting abilities, and stunning physical appearance. Her name has regularly appeared in the news, and once again, she made headlines with her impressive debut at Cannes 2023.

Several Bollywood stars graced the Cannes 2023 red carpet and impressed everyone with their stylish ensembles. Mouni Roy's admirers were particularly interested in her attire since she is renowned for carrying herself with dignity and poise, no matter what she wears.

While the actress stunned in gorgeous black gown, her second look of the day is nothing short of glamour. Take a look!

For her look, Mouni slipped into a white tube top with intricate golden embroidery, pairing it up with a flowy satin skirt. As Mouni opted for minimal makeup, Roy chose a sleek low pony for her hair updo.

In the caption, Mouni wrote, "Life is a fairytale of courage, fear, failure, persistence and triumph. Dreams, desires, destiny, and difficulties in life make it a magical and meaningful journey. Living mine up at Cannes rn x"

Earlier, Mouni Roy had expressed her exhilaration at her Cannes debut, stating, "I am truly honoured to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It is a dream come true to be a part of this iconic event, showcasing my unique style and passion for cinema to a global audience. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and look forward to making a memorable mark at Cannes."

Mouni's presence on the red carpet brings to mind other celebrities from B-Town who have graced the festival with their elegance and poise, such as Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Vijay Varma.

Recently, Mouni also treated her fans with glimpses of her vacation in Italy. She was on the trip with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and close friends. She dropped multiple photos in her multiple posts on Instagram, showing how much she is enjoying the vacation in Italy.