Mouni Roy pens heart-warming note for Mandira Bedi on her birthday

The actress also shared a series of pictures

Credit: Mouni Roy on Instagram

On Saturday, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to wish close friend Mandira Bedi on her birthday. She shared a series of pictures, with a heart-warming note.

Mouni wrote, "I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together. All the trips, this entire journey has been so wonderful. On this special day, I want to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday! You are an amazing person and an inspiration to me. Your talent, grace, and dedication to your craft have made you one of the most respected artist in the country. Your ability to balance your career and motherhood is truly admirable and inspiring. But what makes you truly remarkable is the kindness and generosity you show to everyone around you. You have a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. Your friendship is something that I cherish dearly and I feel blessed to have you in my life."

Mouni added that she wishes "all the happiness, love, and success" for her friend. "May your dreams continue to soar high and may you achieve all that you set out to do. May you always find joy and contentment in the simple things of life and may your heart be filled with gratitude for all the blessings that come your way. May this day be filled with lots of love, laughter, and wonderful memories that you will cherish for a lifetime. Here's to many more happy and healthy years..With love & warm wishes."

Mandira responded, "Mouni .. I’m so grateful for you. For your love. And for having you in my life.I treasure you."

