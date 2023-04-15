Watch exclusive video! Yo Yo Honey Singh: I could not handle money and fame, was hanging between life and death

Breaking News
15 April,2023
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

The popular music producer, rapper, singer and actor got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com

Yo Yo Honey Singh/Raj Patil and Manjeet Thakur


Popular music producer, rapper, singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to release his latest album, 'Honey 3.0' after nine years. He got into a candid chat with mid-day.com. Find out how he dealt with his low phase and mental health challenges before re- emerging, determined to prove himself yet again. He opens up about other upcoming projects, his goals for the future, his take on love and romance, besides much more. Stay tuned for a special performance on 'Naagan' from Honey 3.0 and his hit song 'Blue Eyes.' 




Speaking about his 3.0 avatar Honey Singh said, "It's my third album and I'm dropping it nine years after 'Desi Kalakaar.' I started the album last year in September, that time I was in a romantic mood so I made the album about love. Few of my friends came from Patiala and said only 'Naagan' is like the old Honey Singh and theth Punjabi, the rest is too much romance. We flipped the whole album in January when it was supposed to release, now we are releasing in April. Now just one song is love and dance, the rest is total masala."


The singer who has spoke about his mental health challenges that he successfully overcame elaborated on that time of his life. "If I wasn't strong I would have never been able to recover. I have been strong since childhood, even when I entered the industry I had to face a lot of repercussions be it about my lyrics or my personality. I never clarified these things because I avoided giving interviews. In my documentary on Netflix I will open up about who Hirdesh Singh (his real name) is. When I was sick at home I was struggling between life and death but now when I look back it was much needed. I could not handle money and fame, I got into various addictions." Watch video to know more!

