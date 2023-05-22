'Bonjour Cannes': Mouni Roy glows in a gorgeous yellow gown

After Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta made stunning red carpet debuts, all eyes are now on Mouni Roy who is all geared up to grace Cannes 2023

(Pics courtesy: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

One of the prominent figures of the Indian television industry who made a notable Bollywood debut in 2018 with the Akshay Kumar-starrer sports drama, 'Gold', actor Mouni Roy is all set to make her much-awaited red carpet debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

The small screen diva who is now going great guns on the silver screen, the diva will walk the coveted red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. After Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta made stunning red carpet debuts, all eyes are now on Mouni Roy, the latest Indian celebrity who will grace the prestigious event for the first time.

While her fans and her social media followers are gushing over the news of her Cannes debut and are waiting to watch Mouni walk the red carpet with bated breath, the diva has treated netizens with photos of her first-ever looks from the French Riveria.

Ahead of iconic moments of gracing the Cannes red carpet, the diva took to Instagram and dropped a string of delightful photos, where she can be seen dressed in a bright yellow gown. "Bonjour Cannes", wrote Mouni alongside her stunning photos.

In her latest Instagram post, the 'Brahmastra' star can be seen donning a spectacular one-shoulder yellow gown. The actor completed her glamorous look with a colourful choker and black sunglasses.

Exuding elegance, beauty and grace at its best, the 'Brahmastra' star stole the show as she struck beautiful poses in her gorgeous yellow gown. While we await Mouni to walk the red carpet, her fans are going gaga about her first look from Cannes.

"Gorgeous", commented a fan while reacting to Mouni's look.

"Stunning as ever", wrote another fan.

"Omg soo beautiful", commented another fan with heart eye emojis.

"From tv serials to cannes @imouniroy you have came a long way , so proud of youuuuuu", wrote another fan while praising the actor.

With her Cannes debut, Mouni Roy embraces the opportunity to shine on an international stage, representing her craft and captivating audiences from around the world. This iconic celebration of creativity serves as a testament to Mouni Roy's talent and remarkable achievements in the world of cinema.