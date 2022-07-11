Breaking News
Thane logs 96 new Covid-19 cases; active tally over 800

Updated on: 11 July,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 833 active Covid-19 cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Thane city has reported 96 new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection count to 1,92,164, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 10.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 833 active Covid-19 cases. The Covid-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 2,138.




As per the bulletin, 173 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,89,193. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.45 per cent.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,591 new coronavirus positive cases, but did not record any death linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With the addition in cases, the overall tally rose to 80,04,024, while the death toll stood at 1,47,976. A total of 2,894 patients recuperated during the day, raising the recovery count to 78,37,679.

There are 18,369 active coronavirus cases at present in the state, where the recovery rate is 97.92 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent.

