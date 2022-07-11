Mumbai: Water stock rises in seven lakes supplying water to city

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 5,83,639 million litres of water or 40.32 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of reservoirs, supplying water to Mumbai, have led to a significant rise in water levels.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 5,83,639 million litres of water or 40.32 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 17.62 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 5,83,639 million litres of water or 40.32 percent on July 11, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 17.62 per cent with 2,54,958 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 3,17,399 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 47.57 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 72.64% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 33.91%, Upper Vaitarna has 23.01%, Bhatsa 39.74%, Vehar 46.70% and Tulsi has 64.85% of useful water level.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places.

The island city (south Mumbai) recorded an average rainfall of 12.04 mm in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm downpour, respectively.