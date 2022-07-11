Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1026.8 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1115.8 mm

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday.

A high tide of 4.18 metre is expected at 10.03 am in Mumbai and another high tide of 3.68 metre is expected at 9.46 pm today. Also, a low tide of 2.11 metre is likely to occur at 3.52 pm today.

The island city received an average 12.04 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1026.8 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1115.8 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 29.3°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.8°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Meanwhile, Thane has received 32.97 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Sunday to 6.30 am on Monday.

The IMD on Sunday issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next three days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The RMC said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha, due to which it issued an orange alert.

It also issued an orange alert for some parts of Akola, Buldhana and Washim, which may get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.