Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day

Total available water in seven lakes that supply water to the city now stands at 37 per cent, which is enough for four months

Even as the rain took a break in Mumbai, heavy showers in the catchment areas of the lakes in Thane and Nashik have led to a significant rise in water levels. The water required for a whole month was accumulated in a day.

On Saturday, the seven lakes that supply water to the city had 4.18 million litres of water or 29 per cent of the total stock. On Sunday, the stock increased to 5.16 lakh million litres or 37 per cent of the stock. The increased stock is enough to supply water to the entire city for at least 25 days while the entire available stock will suffice for four months.

Heavy showers changed the water situation of the city, which was facing a 10 per cent water cut since the last week of June.

The seven lakes—Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Tulsi and Vihar—have a capacity to store 14.47 million litres of water. If all the lakes are full at the end of September, the city does not face water cuts till the arrival of the next monsoon. Last year, the city had more than average rainfall and there wasn’t any cut in the summer but as this year’s monsoon was delayed over a month, the BMC imposed a water cut on June 27.