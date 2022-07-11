No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday

Currently, there are 3,753 active patients in Mumbai out of which 356 are being treated in hospitals and 49 are on oxygen support

A man is vaccinated at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

There was no death related to COVID-19 reported on Sunday in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The city also witnessed a drop in the test positivity rate (TPR) at 4 per cent. Out of 10,417 samples, 399 tested positive. The total COVID count in Maharashtra crossed 80 lakh.

On Sunday, of the 399 fresh cases, 24 patients needed hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total COVID recovery tally is now 1,118,795.

Currently, there are 3,753 active patients in Mumbai out of which 356 are being treated in hospitals and 49 are on oxygen support. The total death count due to COVID stood at 19,624. In the past 24 hours, 761 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 10,95,418. With 37,113 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count rose to 8,23,82,440.

On Sunday the state reported 2,592 cases after which the total count went up to 80,04,024. On the other hand, 2,894 patients recovered and total tally went up to 78,37,679. No death was reported in the past 24 hours. The total death toll is 1,47,976 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per state health officials. There are 18,369 active coronavirus cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 97.92 per cent. Out of 2,592 cases, 864 cases were reported in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). At least 958 patients were reported in the Pune circle.

80,04,024 Total No. of cases in maharashtra

864 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

0 No. of deaths in city on sunday

761 Patients Recovered and discharged in city on sunday