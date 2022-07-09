Maharashtra: Teen drowns while swimming in well in Thane

The deceased, a resident of Navi Mumbai had gone to the hillock with six to seven friends around 7 pm on Friday and went for a swim in the well. Unable to gauge the depth of the well, he drowned, an official said

This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/istock

A 17-year-old boy drowned while he was swimming in a well in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said on Saturday. The body of the deceased identified as Sumit Manoj Mali was fished out from the well located in Kargil Hill area of Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa on Saturday morning, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC), according to the PTI.

Mali, a resident of Navi Mumbai had gone to the hillock with six to seven friends around 7 pm on Friday and went for a swim in the well. Unable to gauge the depth of the well, he drowned, he said.

Also Read: Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 264 Covid cases, active caseload at 184

Fire services could not conduct the search for the body due to narrow approach road and poor light at night, the official added.

The body was fished out and sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death was registered with the local police, he said.

(with PTI Inputs)