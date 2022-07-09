Breaking News
Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 264 Covid cases, active caseload at 184

Updated on: 09 July,2022 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

There was no fatality on July 8 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 264 Covid cases, active caseload at 184

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayandar reported 264 new coronavirus cases on July 8. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,955.

There was no fatality on July 8 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399.




So far, 69,372 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 43 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 184, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).


Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 530 new coronavirus infections with a case positivity rate of 5.25 per cent and two deaths.

The caseload in India's financial capital rose to 11,17,897, while death toll reached 19,624. The recovery count stood at 10,93,846, after 976 persons were discharged during the day, leaving the active tally at 4,427.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and growth rate of cases between June 30 and July 7 was 0.061 per cent.

