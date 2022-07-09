Mumbai records 530 new Covid-19 cases, TPR is still at 5 per cent

Currently, there are 4,427 active patients in Mumbai out of which 397 are being treated in hospitals and 52 are on oxygen support

Beneficiaries get a shot of the Covid vaccine at Nair hospital. File pic

The city reported 530 Covid-19 cases on Friday after 10,093 samples were tested. Mumbai’s test positivity rate (TPR) is still at 5 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 2 people died due to the infection and other ailments. On Friday 38 of the patients needed hospitalisation and 6 were put on oxygen support. The total tally of the city is now 1,117,897.

Currently, there are 4,427 active patients in Mumbai out of which 397 are being treated in hospitals and 52 are on oxygen support. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, a 62-year-old man and a 72-year-old man suffering from other ailments succumbed to the infection on Friday. After this, the total death count due to COVID-19 in the city went up to 19,624. In the past 24 hours 976 patients recovered after which the total recovery count reached 1,093,846.

On Friday the state reported 2,944 cases after which the total count went up to 79,98,673. At least, 3,499 patients recovered. A total of 7 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Apart from 2 in Mumbai and 2 in Vasai, one death was reported in Thane, Raigad and Aurangabad each. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,971 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. At least 1,036 of the cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 1,124 patients were reported in the Pune circle.

79,98,673

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

1,036

Total no of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours

2

No of deaths in city on Friday

976

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday