Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde asks Maharashtra Covid-19 task force to continue its work

Then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray set up the task force when the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 to advise the state government about handling the situation

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asked the state Covid-19 task force to continue the work of advising the administration about steps to control the viral spread. The Covid-19 task force was appointed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

Shinde discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation with task force chief Dr Sanjay Oak and gave the necessary directives, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

Also Read: Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent

Then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray set up the task force when the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020 to advise the state government about handling the situation.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,098 new Covid-19 cases and six fatalities raised the tally to 79,89,909 and the toll to 1,47,949. The state currently has an active caseload of 20,820.

(with inputs from PTI)