Maharashtra political crisis: The importance of being Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Thane strongman; hardcore Hindutvawadi; popular across parties—meet the rebel who is today greater than the sum of his parts

Maharashtra political crisis: The importance of being Eknath Shinde

The calm before the storm? Eknath Shinde with Aurangabad MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Monday, just beore taking his flock to Surat. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


A diehard disciple of Shiv Sena’s powerhouse in Thane, Anand Dighe, Eknath Shinde rose from the ranks. Once a rickshaw driver, whose skills were honed by Dighe, the leader became a force to reckon with after his mentor’s death. He wears Hindutva, figuratively and literally through a trademark vermilion tilak on his forehead. Not just that, Shinde is popular across parties.

Sena has faced debacles, defections and lost control of certain areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but Shinde has been in total command of the Thane district that has stood with the Sena for several decades. His son Dr Shrikant is a two-time Kalyan Lok Sabha MP. He has served as a minister in the previous BJP-Sena government, and later given the charge of the Urban Development Department in the Thackeray government. No CM in recent history had parted with this important department.




Eknath Shinde has been a disciple of Sena’s late maverick leader Anand Dighe. Pic: Eknath Shinde/TwitterEknath Shinde has been a disciple of Sena’s late maverick leader Anand Dighe. Pic: Eknath Shinde/Twitter


shiv sena uddhav thackeray hinduism Rajya Sabha aaditya thackeray mumbai news mumbai

