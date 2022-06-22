Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi but rebels firm on demand

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Sena leaders say minister Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs in Surat are under pressure from the BJP, but will return as they are diehard Sainiks

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand

Shiv Sena’s Milind Narvekar arrives to speak with Eknath Shinde, at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, on Tuesday


Though rocked by the revolt of Shiv Sena strongman Eknath Shinde and several party MLAs, who escaped to neighbouring Gujarat on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena remained hopeful of their return. The CM is said to have told his men that Shinde was coming back to the Sena’s fold, but the latter’s supporters said not until the party once again joins hands with the BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in for a rude shock on Tuesday morning, when minister Shinde threatened the collapse of the government by claiming the support of several party MLAs. The party’s group leader in the Assembly escaped to Surat with at least 22 members of the legislature last night.




While Shinde’s supporters claimed he has at least 40 MLAs, sufficient for forming a separate group without getting disqualified, Sena said the number did not exceed 16. The party workers protested at Sena Bhavan and vowed to teach ‘betrayers’ a lesson.


Show full article

shiv sena uddhav thackeray Rajya Sabha sanjay raut aaditya thackeray mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK