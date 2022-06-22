Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis

Had Sena backed royal scion Sambhaji Raje Bhosale in Rajya Sabha polls, its and MVA’s weaknesses would not have been exposed

Sambhaji Raje Bhosale. File pic

The stubborn stand the Shiv Sena took by not supporting royal family scion Sambhaji Raje Bhosale in the Rajya Sabha elections played a major role in the present crisis in the party as well as the MVA government, say political analysts. Had the Sena backed Bhosale and not fielded own Sanjay Pawar, all candidates would have been elected and the mood of the MLAs and independents would not have turned sour.