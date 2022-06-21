Breaking News
Mumbai reports 1,781 new Covid-19 cases; one death
MVA in trouble as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs go incommunicado, camp in Surat
Presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha to be candidate of Opposition parties
Mumbai: Court rejects Sachin Waze's plea seeking default bail in corruption case
Presidential polls: I am confident Draupadi Murmu will be a great President, says PM Narendra Modi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Congress ministers Thorat Chavan meet CM Uddhav Thackeray amid political crisis

Mumbai: Congress ministers Thorat, Chavan meet CM Uddhav Thackeray amid political crisis

Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Cabinet ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan of the Congress met Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, where state NCP president and minister Jayant Patil was also present

Mumbai: Congress ministers Thorat, Chavan meet CM Uddhav Thackeray amid political crisis

CM Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI


Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra's ruling alliance triggered by Shiv Sena strongman Eknath Shinde's rebellion, leaders of MVA constituents Congress and the NCP met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation.

Cabinet ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan of the Congress met Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, where state NCP president and minister Jayant Patil was also present.




All eyes are on NCP president Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who is likely to arrive in Mumbai soon from New Delhi, where earlier in the day he convened a crucial meeting of opposition parties to decide on a common candidate for the next month's presidential polls.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news uddhav thackeray maharashtra ashok chavan congress shiv sena

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK