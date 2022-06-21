We will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Ekanth Shinde is currently camping in Surat with a few MLAs of his party

Eknath Shinde. Pic/Offical Twitter account

Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of a political crisis in Maharashtra, said he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray.

"We are staunch Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb who gave us lessons on Hindutva. We will never cheat for power and will never abandon the teachings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe for power," Shinde tweeted in Marathi, his first reaction on the ongoing political crisis triggered by him in the state.

