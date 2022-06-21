Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
MVA in trouble as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs go incommunicado, camp in Surat
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Sangli deaths: 13 arrested for allegedly harassing family of nine found dead
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > We will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

We will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 21 June,2022 02:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ekanth Shinde is currently camping in Surat with a few MLAs of his party

We will never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray for power: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde. Pic/Offical Twitter account


Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of a political crisis in Maharashtra, said he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray.

He is currently camping in Surat with a few MLAs of his party




"We are staunch Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb who gave us lessons on Hindutva. We will never cheat for power and will never abandon the teachings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe for power," Shinde tweeted in Marathi, his first reaction on the ongoing political crisis triggered by him in the state.


Show full article

maharashtra shiv sena

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK