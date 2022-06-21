Breaking News
Third attempt to pull down MVA govt in Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar after Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado

Updated on: 21 June,2022 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sharad Pawar said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel. Pic/PTI


After Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs of his party have gone incommunicado, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar on Tuesday alleged that a third attempt is being made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra but expressed confidence that chief minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation.

Sharad Pawar said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.




He said he would be meeting Thackeray later in the day and would be leaving for Mumbai soon after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate.


