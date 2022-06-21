Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado; Sanjay Raut says bid to topple MVA govt won't succeed

Updated on: 21 June,2022 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sanjay Raut said Shinde was a trusted Shiv Sainik, and that the 'missing' MLAs will be back after the party is able to reach out the them

Eknath Shinde. File Pic


A day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls, Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has gone incommunicado.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the developments and said, "Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh."





maharashtra sanjay raut shiv sena news

