Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado; Sanjay Raut says bid to topple MVA govt won't succeed

Sanjay Raut said Shinde was a trusted Shiv Sainik, and that the 'missing' MLAs will be back after the party is able to reach out the them

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

A day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls, Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has gone incommunicado.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the developments and said, "Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh."

"I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," he added.

Sanjay Raut said that the party is in touch with their MLAs in Surat. "We are in touch with our MLAs who are in Surat now. We are discussing the situation with Uddhav Thackeray Ji and Pawar Sahib. Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful," he said.

He also said Shinde was a trusted Shiv Sainik, and that the 'missing' MLAs will be back after the party is able to reach out the them.

"I know Eknath Shinde Ji, he is a true Shiv Sainik. He will return without any conditions," Raut said.

Sources told PTI that Shinde along with some Sena MLAs was camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.

As many as eleven candidates were in the fray for the elections to the ten seats in the MLC. All the five candidates of the BJP -- Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad emerged victorious. NCP candidates-- Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse-- and the Shiv Sena nominees- Aamshya Padavi and Sachin Ahir also secured their seats. Of the two candidates fielded by Congress, Bhai Jagtap secured the win while Chandrakant Handore lost.

BJP's winning candidate claimed that cross-voting happened among members of Shiv Sena and Congress.

"We are very happy. Maharashtra has shown faith in the BJP. Cross-voting happened among members of Shiv Sena and Congress. Otherwise, we would not have received so many votes. BJP will get more victory and received 134 votes," said BJP leader Pravin Darekar told ANI.

The BJP has 106 MLAs, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 53 and Congress has 44 MLAs. A total of 285 members cast their votes in the MLC polls.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)