Eknath Shinde sacked as Shiv Sena group leader in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 21 June,2022 03:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier, Shinde and a few MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena have gone incommunicado and are camping in Surat, a move putting a question mark on the stability of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation also comprising NCP and Congress

Eknath Shinde. Pic/Official Twitter account


In a major development, Eknath Shinde has been sacked as Shiv Sena group leader in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The announcement was made by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Earlier, Shinde and a few MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena have gone incommunicado and are camping in Surat, a move putting a question mark on the stability of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation also comprising NCP and Congress.




Meanwhile, Shinde said he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray.


