Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets party leaders amid Sena minister and some MLAs camping in Gujarat

After the MLC polls on June 20, Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs went incommunicado. They were camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city, according to sources

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Amid the political crisis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is meeting Shiv Sena's top leaders and MLAs. This comes after state minister Eknath Shinde was camping along with some party legislators in Gujarat.

After the MLC polls on June 20, Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs went incommunicado. They were camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city, according to sources.

Sena MLAs Sunil Kadam, Dada Bhuse, Neelam Gorhe, MPs Arvind Sawant and Vinayak Raut, MLC Manisha Kayande, and other leaders were present in the meeting called by Thackeray.

Show full article