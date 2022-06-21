Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
MVA in trouble as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs go incommunicado, camp in Surat
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Sangli deaths: 13 arrested for allegedly harassing family of nine found dead
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets party leaders amid Sena minister and some MLAs camping in Gujarat

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets party leaders amid Sena minister and some MLAs camping in Gujarat

Updated on: 21 June,2022 01:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the MLC polls on June 20, Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs went incommunicado. They were camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city, according to sources

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets party leaders amid Sena minister and some MLAs camping in Gujarat

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


Amid the political crisis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is meeting Shiv Sena's top leaders and MLAs. This comes after state minister Eknath Shinde was camping along with some party legislators in Gujarat.

After the MLC polls on June 20, Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs went incommunicado. They were camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city, according to sources.




Sena MLAs Sunil Kadam, Dada Bhuse, Neelam Gorhe, MPs Arvind Sawant and Vinayak Raut, MLC Manisha Kayande, and other leaders were present in the meeting called by Thackeray.


Show full article

uddhav thackeray maharashtra shiv sena gujarat mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK