Was pressured to reinstate Sachin Vaze by Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh

Updated on: 21 June,2022 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Singh also claimed that he had also informed NCP chief Sharad Pawar about the "misdeeds" of Deshmukh in March 2021

Was pressured to reinstate Sachin Vaze by Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh: Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh. File pic


Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is facing money laundering allegations, in his statement to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, said he informed Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers about the "misdeeds and malpractices" of the then home minister Anil Deshmukh and they seemed to be aware of the same.

He also alleged that he was pressured into reinstating suspended police officer Sachin Vaze in the police force by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Anil Deshmukh when he was holding the Home portfolio. Singh also claimed that he had also informed NCP chief Sharad Pawar about the "misdeeds" of Deshmukh in March 2021.




Also read: MCOCA dropped, bizman names ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in complaint; case transferred to ACP crime


