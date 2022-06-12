MCOCA dropped, bizman names ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in complaint; case transferred to ACP crime

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2022 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Recently, the businessman, Hemant Bankar, met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who transferred his case to ACP (crime), following which his statement was recorded

In a setback to the city crime branch, the stringent MCOCA invoked against a businessman and his two family members, has been dropped, prompting him to file a complaint against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, a builder, and two officers of the Anti-Extortion Cell for allegedly pressuring him for extortion, an official said on Sunday.

Recently, the businessman, Hemant Bankar, met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who transferred his case to ACP (crime), following which his statement was recorded.




Sources said that crime branch officers could not find any Underworld connections of Bankar and dropped the MCOCA charge.


